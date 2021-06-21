CLINTON — The Clinton County Supervisors on Monday OK’d a measure allowing the county to proceed with a $42,000 quote for security camera upgrades at the Clinton County Administration Building.
The County Risk Management committee met with Tri-City Electric to get an estimate on the cost of an upgrade to cameras in the Administration Building as well as cameras to cover the parking lot and the outside of the building, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said. They also included a couple cameras to cover the downstairs area and other places that are not currently covered on the top floors of the building, Van Lancker said.
“Reviewing what we have compared to what we can get now is, I mean, it’s literally night and day,” Van Lancker said. “I did visit the City of Clinton because basically what’s being proposed is the same system that the City of Clinton recently installed. And seriously, just night and day on the resolution or how clear the pictures are.”
The proposal also includes the ability to access the security footage if no one is at the Administration Building, Van Lancker said. The proposal would put the information on a server to connect through a web address. If there are alarms while no one is in the building, Clinton County Communications, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and certain county personnel could use their computers to see what is going on at the Administration Building, Van Lancker said.
The cost of the proposal came in at a lot less than county officials were expecting, Van Lancker stated. The proposal cost was just under $42,000.
Facilities Manager Corey Johnson mentioned he has the amount for the upgrades available in his budget for the fiscal year ending June 30 due to various reasons, Van Lancker said.
The county can have the funds identified to be used for the upgrades in the budget for the next fiscal year beginning July 1, Supervisor Dan Srp said. The funds can go to the general fund and be identified to be used in fiscal year 2022, Srp said.
