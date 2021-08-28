CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp's support for hiring of an Emergency Management Agency position at a 12 month overlap, with six months funded by the Supervisors, drew the ire of Supervisors Tom Determann and Jim Irwin last week.
Irwin referenced Srp's vote during an Emergency Management commission meeting during which Srp made a motion to spend an additional $104,000 to put in a fourth person in the department for 12 months prior to a retirement, Irwin said.
"We were specific in our budgeting process that we were not going to support that," Irwin said.
Srp, who is the county's representative on the Emergency Management commission, said that's is not an accurate representation of the motion or discussion. The Board had previously discussed hiring for an overlap period., and Srp understood the Supervisors had committed to funding up to six months of overlap, he said.
"We had that discussion in this room the last time we visited it," Srp said. "And we stated we were not willing to fund over that. So I understood that that commitment had been made. Maybe I misunderstood that but that was the nature of the conversation we had."
Srp moved to expand the six months to 12 months, with the remaining six months to be covered by Federal Emergency Management Agency funding that Clinton County Emergency Management received as a result of disaster responses, Srp said. The plan is to use about $44,000 in the FEMA funding to cover the remaining six months cost, Srp said.
"There was no additional tax dollars to support that," Srp said. "It was presented that those FEMA dollars were largely unencumbered and have lots of different flexible ways they could use and potentially up to reducing tax collections in the future. And that's I certainly acknowledged that that option was presented," he said.
"But I don't want to mix the decision-making authority of who has the authority to make decisions for those dollars that FEMA sent directly to EMA," said Srp. "And we have a commission that's identified in state code with the authority to make the decision for how those dollars are used."
The $44,000 could have been used for other things besides personnel, Irwin said. Irwin believed two out of three board members were clear that the issue would be discussed during next year's budget conversation, he said.
The board had discussed looking onto the issue and could support up to six months, Determann said.
"I don't remember making a commitment at all," Determann said. "We would look at it next budget."
Srp said he understood the six months was an acceptable overlap. He operated under that previous discussion, he said.
The commissioners tasked by state code with oversight of the of the commission agreed the need was there, and the motion passed on a 9-1 vote, Srp said. The commission executive committee had discussion the labor needs for the department, which Srp shared with Determann and Irwin, Srp said.
"I had shared that this was an ongoing conversation," Srp said. "I wasn't trying to hide any of it. There's nothing that I felt was underhanded [or] outside of my decision-making authority as a representative of the Board of Supervisors there," Srp said.
"I didn't feel it was the Board of Supervisors decision about how to spend those dollars. And to me, this is calling into question whether the Supervisors have authority over those dollars received by EMA from FEMA," said Srp.
It is more about the Supervisors voting not to support hiring for the position originally two years early and they would look at it during the next budget, Determann said.
"You are a representative of the board, not of Dan Srp," Determann said.
Srp voted in favor of the motion even though he knew Irwin and Determann were against the hiring in the previous discussion, Irwin said.
Srp's role as a supervisor on all boards and commissions is that of a supervisor, Irwin said. "You are representing the Board of Supervisors of Clinton County. You're not representing Dan Srp as a member of Clinton County," he said.
Srp said he was not representing himself and that the accusation is an unfair mischaracterization of the situation.
"I represented, as an elected decision-maker on behalf of Clinton County on the decision that I still don't believe was a Board of Supervisors decision," Srp said.
If two out of three Supervisors are against something, Srp should be representing the board's decision, Irwin said.
"You made the motion," Irwin said. "If you're making the motion as a representative of the Board of Supervisors, your motion should have said not to hire outside of six months prior because that's what we had verbally kind of committed to. We weren't committed completely, but we said we would look at it next fiscal year during budgeting season. And we could support this possibly six months out."
There is one instance where the county allowed County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to hire an elections official or deputy six months out, Irwin said, clarifying a statement he made at this month's Commission meeting. The approval for the elections official was to allow the employee to be trained for a primary and general election, he said.
That is much different than hiring the operations position, which is an assistant to Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness, Irwin said.
Srp thanked Irwin for correcting his "misstatement from the meeting."
"I made a fact based statement in front of everybody," Srp said. "You called me out and said I was wrong. That wasn't true. I was accurate with what I said."
Irwin said the county had no overlap for the budget director. Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson came in on his own for two months of overlap prior to taking over as a paid person, Irwin said.
"From my personal feeling, those are much more critical to the success and operation of Clinton County than the operations director of EMA," Irwin said.
"Sheriff (Bill) Greenwalt was trying to get through during that conversation that we may need to take a look at EMA. What do we have to do? What do we need to do? And what do we want to do?
"That's three separate columns to discuss what we're going to do with EMA and if we can afford to keep budgeting it at $500,000 a year," Irwin said.
Irwin's examples all specifically involve training, Srp said. The hiring for the Emergency Management position has never been presented as training only but also as an increased need and temporary solution by increasing labor within the department to meet the need, Srp said.
Many other county departments have had extra burden and things going on, said Srp. The need for Emergency Management has been as significant or greater than probably any other department in the county, in his opinion, Srp said.
"I'm also one that was appointed to sit in these meetings, gather information and try to be an informed decision maker with regards to lots of different things," Srp said. "And I don't know that we really had as thorough of a discussion about this as we are right now. It was never discussed about the alternate funding options. It was never discussed about EMA creating their own solution for that need which is I believe what ended up happening thanks to the FEMA dollars coming in," he said.
"So I don't think it's at all fair to characterize that I went directly against something that was discussed here. Because we never discussed this in this way or never discussed these options," said Srp.
Srp questioned whether he committed the Supervisors to different funding than what they already discussed.
Srp voted for something the other Supervisors said no to, Determann said. "The Board of Supervisors said no on that, yes," Determann said. "And you subverted what we said."
Srp said the lines of where the authority is are being blurred for the purpose of the conversation.
Srp supports them and the other Supervisors do not agree with them, Determann said. "We're not blurring the lines, you are," Determann said. "We said no and we weren't going to fund it. And you're going around and saying it's ok to do it," he said.
"We said no. It's that simple Dan. We said no, you said yes. We're going to agree to disagree here," Determann said.
