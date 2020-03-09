CLINTON — Voter turnout for last week's school bond issue election was 13.5%, Clinton County Deputy of Elections Kehly Kennedy Ivory told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
The Auditor's Office had hoped for 15%, she said.
Official totals recorded 296 yes votes and 67 no votes among absentee ballots. Auditor Eric Van Lancker said one ballot was rejected because the county couldn't confirm by postmark or by UPC that it had been mailed on time.
On election day, 1,426 voters said yes to the proposition and 517 voted no. Two ballots were blank and could not be counted, Ivory said.
"Someone was assigned that ballot so we had to count it," Van Lancker said. "If you don't vote yes or no, it should show no vote was made."
Sometimes an employer wants employees to vote, but an employee doesn't want to and leaves the ballot blank, Van Lancker said.
Another reason for a blank ballot could be the voter's desire to maintain a voting record in an election without voting one way or another, Ivory said.
Tuesday's vote approved the issue of $39 million in bonds to fund the building of a new high school by 74.7%, well above the 60% threshold needed to pass.
