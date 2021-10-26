CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisors Tom Determann and Jim Irwin Jr. provided clarity Monday about whether they would support funding six months of overlap for the operations officer position for Clinton County Emergency Management.
Clinton County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Chance Kness notified the Supervisors in August 2020 that current Operations Officer Dan Howard intends to retire in December 2022. Kness on Monday confirmed Howard will produce a letter certifying his retirement date prior to any job posting. The letter is enforceable if the letter includes a date and signature, Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said Monday.
The Emergency Management Commission on Aug. 18 voted to support an extension of the traditional staffing window for training purposes and to help recover from significant workloads experienced over the last couple years, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said Monday.
This was funded through Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars that were directed to the commission to offset the use of labor during emergency responses. The commission believes that is an appropriate use of the funds, Srp said.
Srp’s recollection was the Supervisors agreed to commit funds for six months but not more than six months for the purpose of adding temporary labor resource to address need, he said.
“Following that meeting, certainly there was clearly significant conversation and frustration expressed,” Srp said. “And I understand that. I guess at this point, the commission is seeking to understand what the intent of the Board of Supervisors is. If the commission is to proceed with hiring on the timeline that they had identified that they wished to proceed with, they would need to start that process here in the coming month or so, month and a half.”
Srp’s main concern is having an employee caught in limbo for their position for a period of time if the Supervisors decided to support less than six months of funding, he said. This would not be fair to the employee, Srp believes.
Irwin confirmed he will support six months of hiring overlap with funding from the Supervisors. He will not support anything beyond six months for hiring of the new employee, he stressed.
“I will not support anything beyond six months for hiring of a new employee for EMA,” Irwin said. “And that employee cannot be hired until, the process cannot start until, you have the signed letter of intent of the individual...that has legal stance that they must retire. I guess I just look forward to the conversation in January.”
At this time, Determann will not support committing to hiring someone six months ahead of time, he said.
Determann’s recollection is the Supervisors agreed to discuss the issue at this year’s budget meeting, he said. The only commitment he made was to discuss it again, he said.
“My issue anyway is the precedent it sets for the whole county,” Determann said. “Normally, we’re not even funding any overlap. And we’ve had quite a few positions from the treasurer to the budget director where we had no overlap.”
Those situations were borne out of minimal notice, Srp said. Ideally, the county would have staffed those positions with overlap, Srp believes. The county does have a precedent of hiring up to six months of overlap in the county, he added.
The county did hire with six months’ overlap for the elections deputy in the Clinton County Auditor’s Office, Irwin said. Irwin could live with six months overlap but he struggles with the Emergency Management Agency and the commission’s direction to take funding that could be utilized for something else and depend on the funds for an additional six month overlap for 12 months total, he said.
“I still take issue with that,” Irwin said. “And the reason I think that you gave Dan (Srp) for that was because you guys had an additional $40,000 grant from FEMA that you had no use for or you had no intended use for at the time. And you can use that to cover that window of time that you were going to take what we had discussed as a possibility of six months of training and you were going to extend that for another six months with that $40,000. So I guess that’s where I really struggle on who has the authority. And if we don’t have a usage of those dollars, that $40,000, shouldn’t it be sent back to FEMA?”
They do have a use of those funds, Srp said. The use of the funds is to offset the need of additional labor and temporary labor, he said.
“That’s why we got the money from FEMA in the first place,” Srp said. “It’s based on emergency response and the labor used. And we’ve fallen behind. And I think that’s been well discussed.”
Irwin questioned whether the Emergency Management Agency has a time management issue. He noted Muscatine County is currently operating without an Emergency Management Agency director and they dealt with the pandemic and had portions of the county impacted by the derecho.
“As I spoke of that night, I said the counties, Muscatine County and Cedar County, combined have two full-time employees and have a smaller budget than we do but combined they have more land mass than we do and more population and as much industry if not more,” Irwin said. “They have two or 2.5 employees, I think Cedar County has 1.5 employees. And they hired a part-time employee to help with some of the issues that they were dealing with.”
Srp questioned whether comparing the Emergency Management agencies in those two counties to Clinton County are “apples and apples.”
It should be because Clinton County should be doing similar things to Emergency Management agencies in other counties, Irwin believes.
“We have now grown our EMA into a much greater, I’m going to say, empire,” Irwin said. “It seems like we’re empire building in our EMA office. We have our $500,000 budget per year. From the meeting that night, they had a $471,000 budget carryover. The emergency fund is close to $200,000. My question is and that’s the one thing about EMA, any dollars that are put into the EMA budget, correct me if I’m wrong, stay...They do not come back.”
That is statutorily set by the State of Iowa, Srp said. The budget for the department has not grown significantly over a number of years annually, Srp said.
“It is a status quo budget,” Srp said. So to label it as growth significantly for empire building I do not feel that is fair. That’s creating a perception.”
They can talk at length about what the commission wants to do with federal funds received to offset use of labor but Srp personally does not believe that is the authority of the Board of Supervisors to make that decision, he said.
The matter now will go back to the Emergency Management Commission for further discussion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.