CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said last week that he’s comfortable dropping raises for county employees from 2.5% to 2%.
The county published a 2.5% rate for raises as a placeholder in the fiscal year 2022 proposed budget, Srp said during a meeting of Clinton County Supervisors earlier this month.
As revenue numbers came in and supervisors realized the county would be short in meeting obligations, the Supervisors discussed reducing the rate to 2.25% or 2%, Srp said.
“I’m personally in the 2% column with my thinking for this year for the county staff across the board,” Srp said. “My vote will reflect that with regards to the elected officials as well. That’s where I’m personally anticipating being. Not speaking for the whole board.”
County Assessor Brian Tiesman put a 3% increase in his proposed budget for himself and another county assessor employee.
Clinton County has about 35,000 parcels and 720 square miles of land, Tiesman said. Tiesman put together comparisons of other county assessor office staffing, which had an average of about eight employees, including both city and county. The Clinton County assessor’s office has six employees, Tiesman said.
Many of the counties are experiencing far more economic development and growth within their counties, said Srp. Tiesman said he based his recommendation on the taxable value.
The County Conference Board attempted to give raises to these positions last year to fall in line with compensation in counties but the county gave 2.25% raises, Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said.
Elected officials received 3.5% salary increases in 2020, with the exception of the Supervisors who received a 2.25% salary increase. The Board of Supervisors chairman raise was less than 2.2%.
Willis suggested the county figure out elected official salary increases before or at the same time other county salaries are determined.
The county takes on multiple things on the county levy on behalf of the cities, including the cost of radios and the landfill fee, said Srp.
The cities also take on costs, Willis countered. The cities take on costs when the state and county cannot meet their expectations, he said.
Supervisor Chairman Tom Determann noted county Supervisors previously took a 0% salary increase. It takes a long time to come back from that, Determann said.
The county is not making the same effort for other county positions, Willis said.
“You are making an effort to bring you guys back from that and not the positions we’re trying to bring back from that,” Willis said. “You do it one way for one and another way for the other.”
Tiesman received a pay increase when he took over as county assessor after the city and county assessor departments were consolidated solely to the county, said Determann.
He took on two jurisdictions, Tiesman said.
The Board of Supervisors have only one of three votes on the Conference board for the county assessor’s budget, Determann said. School board and city representatives each have one vote.
“We can’t control it. You guys do actually,” Determann said.
