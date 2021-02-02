CLINTON — The county must drastically increase the tax levy to fund services, Clinton County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said at Monday’s regular board meeting.
The county’s levy rate published for the budget’s public hearing is a 97-cent increase per $1,000 valuation, Irwin Jr. noted. The county needs to take a drastic look at offices and departments within the county to get a better understanding of where the county needs to be, Irwin said.
“Our goal is to reduce that from 97 cents down to some number that’s lower than that,” Irwin said. “But I think the general public needs to know that for us to maintain services status quo it’s going to be a drastic increase in tax levy rates to be able to fund those services.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann stressed the 97-cent levy increase is the maximum levy rate for the county in fiscal year 2022. The county can go under the published levy rate but cannot go over the published levy rate, Determann noted. The county still has a lot of hard discussions to have on the budget, Determann said.
The county has not experienced significant growth in its tax base, Supervisor Dan Srp said. The county’s revenue has not kept up with the cost to provide services, Srp said. This outcome was identified as a possibility when Srp first took office in 2015, he said.
“We had made some rather extreme decisions of staff reduction and tried to right size departments and identify and realize deficiencies at that time,” Srp said. “Which I feel like we did so very successfully. And really a great credit to the various staffs and leadership department heads and elected officials of Clinton County to be able to have that success with that effort. Still, at that time, we knew that if we did not start experiencing some growth in our tax base, that we were going to have future decisions to either increase levies or to reduce services.”
Srp believes there may be some isolated opportunities for small cuts but does not believe it is possible to make the kind of cuts that would be necessary to offset a levy increase.
“I feel as much as we don’t favor this outcome, we view some sort of an increase as necessary,” Srp said. “We’ve still got a fair amount of work to do to finalize this outcome. I do expect that we’re going to continue to work to reduce from what the published amount is. But I also think it merits saying that any effort in my opinion to further reduce the levy increase at this time will result in our needing to come back in the coming years and consider additional levy rate increases.”
