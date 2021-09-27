CLINTON — County Supervisor Chairman Tom Determann will work with Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge keep county employees informed about COVID-19 testing.
Because of a recent federal mandate that companies with more than 100 employees require vaccines or weekly testing of employees, Clinton County Supervisors voted 3-0 Monday to have Determann work with Aldridge to draft communication to staff and authorize the communication be sent to all staff.
The Supervisors also voted 3-0 to have Aldridge pursue a partnership or certification that the county can use a for testing staff. Supervisor Dan Srp suggested the communication note that anyone who does not provide vaccination documentation to the human resources department could be required to be tested weekly.
Of the county’s 200 employees, about 120 employees have not turned in proof of vaccination with Clinton County Human Resources, Aldridge said.
“That doesn’t mean that they’re not vaccinated,” Aldridge said. “It’s just they haven’t shared with me if they are or not.”
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker suggested the email communication to county staff include notification that employees need to get tested if they do not provide their vaccination status to Human Resources, even if they have been vaccinated. He recommended the county reach out to the 120 employees who haven’t reported to Aldridge to ask about their status.
With Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments certification, cost for the test would be about $5 to $10 per person per test, Aldridge said. Without the certification, the county would need to find someone to come in and perform the tests. This would cost $80 to $100 per person each week, Aldridge said.
If testing is $5 to $10, Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. supports having the employees pay for the tests, he said.
“At least for the individuals that can,” Irwin said. “I’m going to speak for myself. I cannot produce anything that says I’m vaccinated. I cannot produce anything that says I have a good reason not to be vaccinated.”
Irwin said the discussion is different if an employee can provide a good reason for not being vaccinated, he said.
Van Lancker said the county needs to wait to see the final federal rules to see if the county is able to charge employees for the test.
Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen recommended that the county wait for guidance from the federal government before making a decision on charging employees for the test.
“I also would wait until you see the guidance,” Cullen said. “Because I’m kind of leery that I wonder if the guidance will allow you to charge your employees. I haven’t seen anything for and I haven’t seen anything against.”
The Supervisors have not decided whether to charge employees for the test, Srp said. “We’re not taking any action to define that outcome just yet,” he said. “We’re more putting ourselves in a position to be ready.”
