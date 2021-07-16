CLINTON — Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf and county Budget Director Nick Manrique will look at whether the county can provide funding to certain non-profits.
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand issued an advisory in May 2020 relating to public funds going to private non-profits. The Iowa Constitution prohibits governmental bodies from making a gift to a private non-profit corporation, the advisory states.
While donations to a private entity are not allowable, there are acceptable routes for a public entity to consider a long-term public-private relationship, the advisory says. A public entity could enter into an agreement for joint or cooperative action with the private entity, the advisory states. Local governments are not prohibited from expending public funds to encourage the public to generally support non-profits, the advisory adds.
The State Auditor’s Office recommended the county have signed agreements for the non-profits to which the county allocates funds. There were second half fiscal year 2021 allocations that were not made for this reason.
There are exceptions where certain historical groups can be funded by statute, Wolf has told the county’s Board of Supervisors. A lot of other outside agencies have to be in the rubric of economic development, Wolf said. The county needs to establish how the county is benefitting through economic development because of the investment, Wolf said.
The funds to outside agencies have to have a statutory purpose that the county would do, Wolf added.
“The monies aren’t just necessarily something for a good cause,” Wolf said. “But they have to have something that a county would have to do otherwise and instead of doing it in house, you’re contracting it, basically...So it’s more of a contract for services instead of a helping hand.”
The Board of Supervisors already requests an outside agency asking for county funds to send in a report with board numbers and financials, Van Lancker said.
“Really, we’re almost three-quarters of the way there anyway for these agencies that you want to continue funding and that we can support that we can,” Van Lancker said. “Just there’s a couple that off the top of my head are going to be really hard to when we put it to the test of would the county statutorily offer the service that this outside agency is offering. There’s a couple there that might be hard to see if the county would do that.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann supported the group of Van Lancker, Wolf and Manrique going through the outside agencies and then holding a work session with the Supervisors.
Supervisor Dan Srp supported the Supervisors receiving a recommendation of whether the outside agencies pass the litmus test of whether they are qualified. Those standards need to be applied first, Srp believes.
“We’ve got statutory requirements that we’re now obligated to follow,” Srp said. “We certainly realize it could have an impact on some of these organizations. I guess those organizations need to maybe address that with legislators and ask that the situation be reviewed. But right now, we’re bound by these requirements from the state. The auditor spent a fair amount of time already reviewing this and tried to look at whether or not our historic practice of receiving proposals met the standard of having a contract or a relationship or set expectations in place. Then when you apply the next standard of, I guess, that purpose, I think that’s something I’d rather have an independent review on before we proceed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.