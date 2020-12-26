CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution to set a public hearing for Jan. 18 on proposed parking lot improvements to the Clinton County Administration Building.
Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson is planning to work with Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to prepare a resolution for the Jan. 4 meeting.
The estimated cost is consistent with what the county expected, Johnson said. The cost estimate lines up with what is in the county budget, Johnson added.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp confirmed the subtotal in the cost estimate is $343,880. With a contingency fund just over $34,000, the total estimate with the contingency fund is $378,300, Srp said.
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann asked whether the county should consider having a drive-up window for the treasurer’s office. It would be a benefit for the senior citizens in the county, Determann believes.
“We see them come in here every day and it’s still quite a haul for them to make it in and out,” Determann said. “So it might be a good benefit for our seniors.”
A drive-up window has been talked about a lot in Van Lancker’s time with the county the past 12 years, Van Lancker said. It would take a fair amount of work on the inside of the treasurer’s office to implement a drive-up window, Van Lancker said.
“I have been in on these discussions for years,” Van Lancker said. “You have to do a fair amount of work on the inside. Because when you’re in the treasurer’s office, you’re actually lower than that parking lot out there right now by, I don’t know, probably 3 feet or so. So there’d have to be a decent amount of work on the interior as well to make that work.”
County Treasurer Dustin Johnson said the suggestion is something the treasurer’s office can consider if it is the preference of the board. He does not believe the change would necessarily benefit his office but said it could be a benefit to the public, he said. He suggested the county could also consider installing a vacuum system similar to what is in place at banks rather than a pass-through window.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. would appreciate a deeper discussion on the drive-up window. The county has conditioned itself and constituents that they may again go into an appointment-only or closed situations for viruses going forward, Irwin believes.
“I think that’s an unfortunate result of what we‘ve done for the last eight to nine months,” Irwin said. “So I think we really need to kind of look at another alternative to be able to get, at least for the treasurer’s office, the information, what they need to have in and out of there more efficiently than walking to the door every 15 minutes to escort somebody back into the treasurer’s office or somewhere else.”
Srp said the county intends to consider the project as presented. The county may consider a change order if a side project becomes prudent, he said.
