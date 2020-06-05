CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Monday to repay funds to the general basic surplus.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a resolution to affirm the repayment of $220,000 to general basic surplus from the debt service fund. The funds will be paid back as fiscal year 2020 tax receivables are collected. The resolution says Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson reported approximately $2.2 million in a shortfall of total property tax collection for fiscal year 2020. The resolution says this caused a shortfall in the debt service fund to pay its obligated May payment. Johnson transferred $220,000 from the general basic surplus to cover the payment.
“We came up a little bit short of our debt service obligations due to the lag in property tax collections,” Johnson said. “So this was kind of our only option to cover our obligations for the short term.”
Johnson confirmed the transfer was already made from the general basic surplus to cover the shortfall, with the resolution showing the commitment to repay the funds when available.
“It’s just a good attempt to get on here what had happened but also how we’re going to repay it so it’s known not only to our organization but to the public too how we’re going to repay that,” Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said.
Johnson said they are intending to repay the funds by withholding a portion as property taxes are collected. He said they will withhold what would have normally gone into the account until the general basic surplus is repaid. Van Lancker said it will be repaid from fiscal year 2020 money and will not affect when the county starts collecting payments for fiscal year 2021.
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann believes this is the first of many adjustments the county will need to make in the future.
Board Chairman Dan Srp added he does not believe Clinton County is the only county facing the same dilemma.
“I know the treasurer was updating us where we compared to others across the state with regards to debt service and at times or along the way I think we’ve been in a better position than some of them have as far as percentage collected,” Srp said. “So I’m certain there are other jurisdictions that are considering overcoming similar challenge.“
