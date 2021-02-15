CLINTON — Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson is looking to make adjustments to the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget while staying in line with the total amount that the Board of Supervisors will approve for his department.
With the general increase Supervisors are considering throughout the county, Johnson wants to maintain freedom to operate with his part-time employees coming and going and the seasonal nature of the treasurer’s office, he said.
“I just wanted to maintain some flexibility with trying to bring in part-time help to help fill the gaps and not have to, I guess, have the capacity there all year if we don’t need it. But still wanting to stay within the budget that you guys approve,” Johnson said.
Even with certain pay increases to the three treasurer’s office deputies, they would be the three most conservatively paid deputies in the county, Johnson said. It looks like Johnson is trying to do the best he can with the allocations from the Supervisors, Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann said.
This is what Johnson said he would do when he took office, Johnson said. However, there are certain additional aspects Johnson did not foresee plus COVID-19 effects, he said.
“There’s ripple effects to everything,” Johnson said. “You can’t just go in and say we’re not going to do this anymore because there’s ripple effects to everything. And so trying to fully account for that stuff as we turn the ship has been a bigger challenge than I anticipated. We’ll get there.”
Once the Supervisors approve the annual allocation to each department, it is up to the department head or elected official to spend within that amount or request a budget amendment from the Supervisors, Supervisor Dan Srp said. The Supervisors are involved in the transfer into the department but not movement around their budget and line items, he added. The county is not taking a countywide approach to wage analysis but is addressing it department by department when approached by the department head, Srp added. The county looks at comparable data with other counties and other data, Srp said.
“That certainly gives us a lot of information,” Srp said. “But at the same time, I was on the school board in Camanche and we knew we couldn’t compete with the wages for other school districts because we were a smaller jurisdiction that had a smaller tax base. That’s something we had to live with and we had to accept.”
Srp noted history with department heads reducing staffing and reallocating wages to bring wages in line. It would be hard to add significant staffing back after the wages are allocated, Srp said.
“I’m sure you’ve thought about that but I just want to verbalize that also that it’d be hard to add a full-time position back in after we’ve spent the wage from that position,” Srp said.
Johnson would not expect to add a full-time position later, he said. He does see a scenario where the treasurer’s office would utilize more part-time help but not a full-time position, Johnson confirmed.
