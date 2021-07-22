CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. does not support a request for the county to give a local provider a 25% match for a state grant application.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said he was contacted about a week to 10 days ago by a local provider asking for mwatching grant money from the county. The company was applying for state funds for a broadband expansion project north of Clinton in the county territory, Van Lancker said. The project would benefit about 120 homes in the county, Van Lancker said. The proposal would benefit mostly housing developments to the west of Bulger’s Hollow Road, Van Lancker said.
Irwin was frustrated with the request, he said. He noted under this particular request, the state would provide 75% of the funding with the county asked to provide the rest of the funding.
“I would love to do business like that all day long if I knew I had 100% of all my costs covered and I was going to sit there and collect a paycheck on a monthly basis,” Irwin said. “So I’m not even interested in moving forward with this.”
Kurt Olson, who serves on the Grand Mound Telephone Board of Directors, questioned why the county would not give their organization the funds if they were to proceed with requests like the one they received. They are already pursuing the grants and not asking for any funding assistance from the county, he said.
Olson also stressed he thinks the county’s ongoing broadband study is “a waste of money“.
In May, the county approved proceeding with a study from SmartSource Consulting to provide the county with an overview of the county’s broadband service. The county is utilizing American Rescue Plan funding to pay for the study. The study will cost a minimum of $105,000 and may be as high as $150,000 if the county proceeds with additional, optional steps.
The county is hoping it gets better results than Grand Mound Telephone received with its study, Irwin said.
The county still does not know all the rules and regulations of what the American Rescue Plan funding can be used for, Irwin added. The county is expected to receive about $9.3 million.
A working group from the Iowa Association of Counties met earlier this week and had some good discussion on the American Rescue Plan funds, Van Lancker said.
“There’s some new frequently asked questions that the Treasury put out,“ Van Lancker said. “But the final rules are expected yet this month...I think last time we talked about ARP, we talked about planning on we were going to have that one day at our next ISAC conference in late August to just talk about ARP funds. And so we’ll definitely have more information to go off of after that meeting as well.”
Irwin believes the county is going to need to have a grant process for broadband requests from local providers.
The Supervisors will not get that far into the conversation until they receive a better definition of the rules of the program and the funding, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said.
“I think we’ve all started to identify potential areas to invest,” Srp said. “At one time, we had talked about maybe as much as 50% of that 9.3 (million) going to broadband because we had not really identified any other options. Now there’s a lot of other things that are being discussed. We’re fortunate we’re going to have an opportunity to receive some training and attend some courses at the state level at the ISAC convention in August. Hopefully we get some more clarity and definition there.”
