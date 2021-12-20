CLINTON — Clinton County officials are preparing for implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccination or testing mandate.
This past weekend, OSHA announced it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccine or testing mandate before Jan. 10 to allow companies time to adjust to and implement the requirements. They also separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9. The mandate was previously scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.
The announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Cincinnati decided Dec. 17 that the mandate for large employers could go forward. The decision reversed a previous court’s decision. In a statement, OSHA confirmed it would not issue citations before the listed dates as long as an employer exercises reasonable, good-faith efforts to ensure they are in compliance with the standard.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. does not anticipate a decision from the Supreme Court before Feb. 9, he said Monday.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker believes the Supreme Court could issue an injunction, he said. He recommended the county “tighten down our policies in accordance to this latest matter.”
If the county is not granted the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments emergency temporary lab status, the cost for the tests will be $11 per test, Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said. This $11 per test fee would be almost double of the cost with the CLIA status, she said.
Irwin supports having county employees who are not vaccinated pay for a weekly test, he said. He did note he believes there is a difference between an employee not getting the vaccine by choice versus not getting the vaccine due to a medical condition.
“I could go get the vaccination for zero dollars,” Irwin said. “So if I need to be tested, I feel then I should be paying for it myself, is how I feel. That’s my personal opinion.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann stressed he does not believe the Board of Supervisors officially has decided whether the county will pay for the test or the employee will pay for the test.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp believes availability of the testing is going to be a challenge, he said.
“I have a hard time believing we’re going to get a big punishment for not having tests that are simply not available,” Srp said. “But if we’re trying to do it, if we’re documenting our effort and show them that we’ve been engaged in this conversation.”
The only pushback Irwin sees for the county is belief the county could have sent in the CLIA information or could have sent employees to Walgreens, Wal-Mart or wherever tests are available, he said.
Aldridge said the county will need to test 110 employees weekly to fulfill the OSHA requirements.
“You can do it in their off hours. So you could make them come in super early,” Aldridge said. “You could make them come in after work. Are you going to do it during work hours so that the people who are vaccinated have to pick up the workload while the unvaccinated are getting tested? I mean it’s a lot to this policy. I just need you as decision-makers to tell me what direction you would like.”
She recommended the county form a subcommittee to look at establishing a policy for the requirements. A subcommittee will look into the OSHA requirements.
