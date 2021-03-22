CLINTON — Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney has recommended the county schedule a work session with residents living in the area of the Old Highway 30 overflow bridge, which inspectors recently designated as "fracture critical."
The Old Highway 30 overflow bridge was recently inspected and deemed fracture critical. A bridge that cannot carry more than three tons of live load is supposed to be closed, according to National Bridge Inspection Standards, Kinney said. The rating for this bridge came back at less than three tons, he said.
Complicating the issue is the closure of the nearby Wapsi River Bridge, which county officials closed in 2017.
The county could consider utilizing a Class C designation to close the Old Highway 30 overflow bridge to the traveling public but allow legal access to property owners, Kinney said, but this would be a temporary solution.
Kinney outlined three potential permanent solutions to consider. The county could close the bridge and vacate the road, Kinney said. The county would end up paying damages and providing access to property owners through other means.
The county could build a cut-off road similar to one that goes from U.S. 30 to the section of road between the two bridges, Kinney said. This would be like a driveway access to property owners.
“We would still leave the bridges closed,” Kinney said. “You’re just providing access so you wouldn’t have to pay damages."
The third option would be to repair either the overflow bridge or the Wapsi Bridge or both of them, Kinney said.
Vacating the road is the least expensive option, Kinney said. The road serves a small number of properties, he said.
Kinney suggested holding the work session with the property owners to discuss those options.
“Let’s have a discussion about this,” Kinney said. “Not saying we’re going to take action that night obviously. Just lay out the options for them.”
Supervisor Dan Srp suggested inviting representatives of Hometown Pride who have been discussing utilizing the bridge.
”I’m also interested in what the implications would be about some of the options presented for and how it impacts their efforts and their goals,” Srp said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.