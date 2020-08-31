CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution to rebid plans for the Clinton County Administration Building roof replacement project.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 last week to approve a resolution to reject all bids and rebid the roofing plans for the project. Facilities Director Corey Johnson had recommended the rejection of bids.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said that during the bidding process, there were a couple of oddities that happened. Some bidders did not respond to the alternate bids, Van Lancker said. He added a bid was received on time but was not opened with the rest of the bids.
“Working with IIW, they suggested that maybe we just rebid it again,” Van Lancker said. “Make sure everyone knows the parameters of all the bids and everything. So that’s kind of why we’re here today."
Van Lancker said the county does not need to conduct a public hearing because the plans and specifications have not changed.
