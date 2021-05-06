CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisors plan to discuss Monday how to use $9 million from the American Rescue Plan.
County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said in March that the county is in position to receive just over $9 million as part of the American Rescue Plan, and supervisors received a broadband study proposal at Monday’s board meeting. Supervisor Dan Srp asked how the county could incorporate the state’s new broadband initiative with grants available and how it may pair with this effort.
Based on the broadband expansion program Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law, the state will identify areas by service tier and make funding available at the various funding levels, SmartSource Consulting President Curtis Dean said.
“When those maps are released, the more data we have to match up to those maps, the easier it will be to say OK, these are the areas of Clinton County that are eligible for funding for the state broadband grant program,” Dean said
“And then we’ll be able to, because we know the areas that we’ve identified that are not eligible or that are eligible or underserved, we’ll match that up with those providers that might want to go serve those areas.”
The timeline in the proposal assumed a project start in July, Dean said. They assumed the county would not want to wait until the new fiscal year to spend funds, Dean said.
It would also give the county a better opportunity to know what the COVID-19 relief amount might look like and for what the county can use the funds.
“We are flexible ... in that we can begin the study sooner if you’d like,” Dean said. “But the whole goal of the project timeline would be that we would have all our work wrapped up and delivered to you if we started in summer, have it to you by the end of November.”
Van Lancker said the study will be important to consider what the county wants to address with the reliability issue, he said. Van Lancker thinks the intent is to share information from the study if approved by the county to stretch federal funds further, he said.
“At least for us at the county level, if this helps Camanche and this helps Clinton, if that’s helping their tax base, that’s also helping our tax base,” Van Lancker said.
Srp said the more he reviews the funding allocation, the more it seems it is a countywide allocation and not specific to just the rural areas. He believes utilizing the funding to assist municipalities with funding the study or other layers is appropriate, he said.
“Certainly a lot of our non-profit partners and outside agencies and things like that are all going to be within those communities and providing services in those communities too. I think that’s all perfectly appropriate.”
Srp said it made sense for the board to delay action a week since Board Vice-Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. wants to discuss use of the funds at next week’s meeting, he said. The broadband study proposal will be part of that conversation, Srp said.
Board Chairman Tom Determann supported waiting a week before voting on the proposal to allow time for public comment.
The next Board of Supervisors meeting is slated for May 10.
