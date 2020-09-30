CLINTON — Clinton County will proceed with seeking bids for a new county farmland lease.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker noted the Board of Supervisors in August decided to terminate the county farmland lease, which the county had rolled over a year from the original lease due to the county not sending the termination the year before. County officials in August said they want to do a bid process to determine the new lease, Van Lancker believed.
Van Lancker said they will bring a resolution to the Board of Supervisors in mid-October for the supervisors to authorize Van Lancker to publish notice of the bid process. The bids probably will not be opened until mid-November, Van Lancker said. Van Lancker said this is the timeline the county has used in the past.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp knows a lot of county producers want to lock in inputs well enough in advance. Some of them are making purchases of seed fertilizer and different things, he noted. He said the more the county can expedite the process, the better.
The lease does not begin until March 1, Van Lancker noted.
Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson said the big thing is for farmers to be able to plan. If the current tenant wins the bid again, he can just move on as normal, Johnson said.
“The sooner the better would be better for the operator,” Johnson said. “But I’m pretty sure up until March 1 anybody can make adjustments to the crop rotation. So don’t let that push you into anything, but you‘re on the right track.”
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann supported the board having a discussion on whether to sell the land.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said he thought the board discussed it in August and decided to move forward with terminating the current lease and then leasing the land.
“I‘m not really interested in selling right now,” Irwin said. “I think we have a better opportunity to earn a little bit better bang for our dollars on a lease and just kind of see what happens over the next couple, three years.”
Srp added the general indication he has seen is leases are stronger than land sales by a strong margin.
Johnson noted the county can sell the property at any time if it is built into the lease as long as the crop season is completed.
“You can have this conversation any time over the next three years if you lease it out for three years,” Johnson said.
