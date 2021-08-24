CLINTON — The Board of Supervisors approved a resolution this week to support the City of Clinton's Community Attraction and Tourism grant with a 10% match.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a resolution certifying matching funds for the City of Clinton's Community Attraction and Tourism grant application for riverfront improvements. The city will contribute a 10% match up to $40,000, the resolution says. The city is applying for $400,000 in funds. If approved, the funds would be used to expand and improve the city's marina.
The East Central Intergovernmental Association confirmed a pledge of support was needed from the county, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said. The application for $400,000 in funding is specifically geared toward the marina area, Maddasion said.
"The CAT grant has never awarded money for a marina-type project because they've never been presented with one in that manner," Maddasion said. "They like to do one specific project. We had it focused on a lot of different things and they came back to us, they're like you guys need to narrow your focus. So the marina is what we're focusing on for the CAT grant so that's where the match funds would go to."
The city would use the grant funds to put in more covered slips, which are in high demand in the marina area, Maddasion said. The plan would be to keep going down the line on B dock to cover even more than what they are planning, Maddasion said. They would also do some repairs in the A dock area. Those docks are quite old and need some work, Maddasion said. They would also like to move the marina shop down on the platform so they would be right there if a boat comes up, he said.
"This would connect them all together, which would allow the shop to be down there and a lot more functionality across the board in the marina area," Maddasion said. "Because obviously tourism is a big thing and this is one thing that we like to focus on as well because we have a great marina and we can attract a lot of folks to come into our marina that are stopping as they are going up and down."
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann noted the county supported a CAT grant for the DeWitt Library project previously. The county approved a $20,000 commitment over the course of four years, Supervisor Dan Srp said.
The 10% match is a very minor amount for the return for the citizens, Determann said. He believes Clinton has a fantastic marina. He is glad to see the city is maintaining it, he said.
The grant application is due at the end of this week, with grant awarding scheduled for the September to October time frame, Maddasion said.
