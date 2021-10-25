CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday authorized the county to move forward with replacing the courthouse security camera system.
The Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to replace the system. Based on the recommendation of Clinton County Information Technology Director Paul Banowetz and Facilities Director Corey Johnson, the Supervisors wish to enter into an agreement with Tri City Electric to upgrade the county courthouse security camera system, the resolution states. The resolution authorized Banowetz to sign the agreement with Tri-City Electric, the resolution states. Cost for the improvements is $24,250.
One of the main reasons for the improvements is the county would like to have a camera in the hallway by the Clinton County Resource Center, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said.
"This is a project we talked about last week," Van Lancker said. We had an estimate on it. We decided to move forward with this for several reasons. But one reason is we would like to have a camera in the hallway there by the Resource Center. But also this is a needed upgrade."
Van Lancker believes the cost of the project will cause a budget amendment later in the fiscal year. The county can get the project started now and pay for what is needed before they would need the budget amendment in the second round of budget amendments, he said.
"This will be a similar upgrade to what we've done, well what's being done right now, to the Administration Building," Van Lancker said. "An upgrade in cameras, better views, better resolution, better coverage of the whole courthouse."
The Supervisors in July approved the county to proceed with a security camera project at the Clinton County Administration Building. The estimated cost of the improvements at the Administration Building was about $43,000.
