CLINTON — Clinton County officials plan to keep county staff raises at the higher rate that was agreed upon earlier in the budget planning process.
Earlier in the fiscal year 2022 budget process, Clinton County Supervisors voiced support for 2% salary increases for all Clinton County employees and the Board of Supervisors. The Supervisors supported a 3% increase for all elected officials with the exception of the Board of Supervisors.
Last week, Supervisor Dan Srp raised concern with the state of the proposed fiscal year 2022 county budget. On Monday, Srp proposed the county consider lowering the proposed increase to 1.5%. When Srp was a member of the Camanche School Board, they looked at compensation as a total salary and benefit package, he noted. When adding the value of benefits and increase in the cost to Clinton County to provide benefits, that would add a 0.5% to 0.75% value to the increase, Srp said. With benefits, employees are at arguably 2.5% to 2.75% as a final outcome, Srp said.
Last week, Board Chairman Tom Determann said he was not interested in making any changes to the budget. He noted concern that reducing the wage increases would hamper the county’s ability to catch up with other counties on wages.
“I’d even be willing to go to zero (percent) if I thought I could come back next year at five,” Determann said Monday. “But I know I can’t so I’m stuck where we’re at.”
Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. is not comfortable going back and taking away the employee raises previously agreed upon by the Supervisors, he said. He noted with the employee contribution rate rising from 8% to 11%, there are about six individuals who are not going to bring as much money home next fiscal year as they are in this fiscal year based on the hourly rate and increase to 11%.
Irwin does support forming a committee with department heads and elected officials to look into how the county can potentially consolidate county roles, he said.
Determann believes the Supervisors could consolidate services if they need to make changes but questioned if they want to make the changes.
“I’m sure there’s a lot of good ideas and there’s some I know we could do but I don’t know if we would want to do them,” Determann said. “Secondary roads, motor grade districts. There’s staffing in every department. We could do it if we had to do it.”
Srp supports the review and attempt to identify remaining opportunities to reduce expenses while sustaining services, he said. The biggest opportunities for reductions are in the county’s largest departments, which are law enforcement and roads, he said.
“Those are going to directly result in a reduction of very, very essential services to our population, our business owners and our farmers, our producers out there,” Srp said. “Everybody depends on those services in ways that are really hard to show on paper but we all understand that they do.”
