CLINTON — Clinton County officials are continuing their work to secure D-SNAP funding for local residents.
The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program provides funding for families in approved counties who were impacted by the August derecho. Families who are approved for the program receive funding in an amount equal to one month of the maximum amount of food assistance and SNAP benefits based on household size. Families must have been adversely affected by the derecho, with food either destroyed or spoiled as a result of the storm, to be eligible for the program.
Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness said the Iowa Department of Human Services rolled out D-SNAP in 21 Iowa counties in September. Clinton County’s application initially was refused by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Clinton County was later designated for individual assistance, Kness said. DHS is now asking for more documentation, Kness said.
“Now, they are asking for additional documentation, as of last week asking if there’s still a need,” Kness said. “I do have documentation that says there’s still a need. But they specifically want me to untangle that from any need based on the COVID disaster. And I would say to you that I couldn’t do that the week of the derecho let alone now.“
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp believes Clinton County is being asked to provide information other counties in the state were not asked to provide. Clinton County is being treated differently, he believes.
Srp added he would like to hear the reasoning from DHS why the benefits were not extended immediately when the county received the declaration.
“To me, they dragged their feet on it long enough and they put enough hurdles and hoops in front of us where now it’s almost impossible for us to justify it at this point,” Srp said. “It makes it so hard for us.”
Kness said that with the initial damage assessment, the state had been given access to much more information about damage than was submitted in the initial request to FEMA. After the initial denial, Kness discovered the county’s whole data had not been used.
Kness believes some of the difficulty in applying for D-SNAP funding is FEMA does not have a metric it uses to approve or deny the requests.
“We did not exactly have a benchmark to hit,” Kness said. “We never had an idea of how many damages we had to identify. And they kept coming back to us and saying ‘Do you have more?’ And my response was ‘Yes, there’s more. It’s countywide. But we don’t have the capability to drive every road’.”
DHS planned to include Clinton County in the D-SNAP rollout in September, Kness said. The rollout was canceled when Clinton County was initially denied for individual assistance. It is not clear why it was not rolled out in Clinton County after they were approved in October, just two weeks after the rollout had ended in the other 21 counties, Kness said.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. noted Kness reached out to Homeland Security and did not contact DHS until November. Irwin questioned whether someone from Clinton County should have reached out to DHS directly.
Kness said he reached out to state Homeland Security, which is a normal contact for him in similar situations. Homeland Security representatives said they forwarded the requests and inquiries to DHS, Kness said.
Srp added no other county had to directly request the assistance.
Irwin believes there is still a need. Homeland Security and Emergency Management at the state level dropped the ball two different times in the process, Irwin believes.
“They dropped the ball initially in August or early September when the initial information was put in for the derecho and we were denied individual assistance locally,” Irwin said. “And then they dropped the ball again in October when you contacted them to reach out to DHS. To me, it’s at that level. It’s not as much DHS as it is Homeland Security not representing the needs of Clinton County.“
Srp is less concerned with who is at fault and more concerned with why the issue was not rectified, he said. He questioned why the situation was not straightened out as soon as it was identified.
“Why was it allowed to persist,” Srp asked. “And that’s where we’ve been handed the burden of correcting the issue. And Chance, specifically, and his time has been dedicated on this unnecessarily, in my opinion.”
Srp supports giving a broad update to local legislators so they are aware of the issue.
