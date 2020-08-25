CLINTON — Clinton County officials will work to secure funding for debris operations the county was told it would be eligible for three years ago but now will not be honored, Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness said Monday.
At Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Kness said that when the county developed its debris management plan, it was issued a letter from FEMA that jurisdictions could get an additional 2% in matching funds one time from FEMA for those operations. The county received the letter three years ago, Kness said. Kness said the county is now being told FEMA will not honor that commitment. There was no sunset engineered into the program, Kness stated.
“Three years isn’t a lot of time in this world,” Kness said. “And the few counties that have that kind of planning will need to push back about them not honoring their word. The other one I know of for sure is Johnson County and they’ve already started with that pushback that if they promised something they need to deliver. So on that item and on several others I will likely be asking local elected officials to reach out to state and federal elected officials to say, ‘hey, this isn’t right.’ They need to honor their word.“
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp recommended Kness provide the Supervisors with talking points. He added he believes the Supervisors would be willing to do the outreach and advocacy for the funding.
County Engineer Todd Kinney, who is in the lead per the debris management plan, said they have the majority of the actual travel way clearing completed.
“They will need to go back because they either pushed off debris or cut if off at the edge,” Kinney said. They will need to go back and do the full removal from the right of way, which will be ongoing for a long time, Kinney confirmed.
Kinney added the county assisted the City of Clinton last week up to Friday with debris cleanup after the Aug. 10 storm. City officials said they did not need assistance this week, Kinney said.
“We are back now just doing our project work so we’re no longer assisting the City of Clinton,” Kinney said. “But as far as what the county has to do in the rural area, we’ll be doing that removal and cleanup for a while yet.”
Kness added one of the major impacts of the storm was the loss of the KROS radio tower. Discussions are ongoing about how to find short- and long-term fixes for the issue, Kness said. The loss of the tower continues to cause gaps in radio communications, specifically in the City of Clinton, Kness added.
“There are several possible solutions that Eric (Dau) and his team are exploring,” Kness said. “None of them are going to be cheap. So the 911 board, I know, is scheduled to meet Wednesday evening to discuss that kind of funding.“
Kness is trying to identify grants to assist with funding. The FEMA public assistance program will not apply because the tower that was destroyed is a private tower, Kness was told.
Kness added there are public assistance applicant briefs that started Tuesday and run through Friday of this week. Any entity that will request FEMA reimbursement needs to get on one of those applicant briefs online, Kness said during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
