CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to receive an update Monday on the broadband study and improvement grants.
The Supervisors received a request last week to consider passing a resolution related to the Notice of Funding Availability No. 7. The funding for this round is all federal dollars, Todd Kielkopf of Kielkopf Advisory Services said. The state was allocated American Relief Plan Act dollars, he said.
"You are allowed to match your ARPA dollars with theirs for a project that's within your county," Kielkopf said. "But the state doesn't have the flexibility on how they want to appropriate those that they do with their own funding."
The American Relief Plan Act has specific guidelines about what can and cannot be funded, SmarSource Consulting Owner Travis Dean said. There were three tiers in the last round of NOFA funding, with each tier having different state grant funding percentages, Dean said. For this round, it is all one tier, he said.
Kielkopf recommended the county adopt a resolution declaring that there is a public purpose to facilitate additional investments, that there is a gap that needs to be filled in terms of financing and that the treasury said to go ahead and do those things, Kielkopf said.
"The wording that we're kind of coming up with is that the board hereby allocates blank of its ARPA funding and blank of other county funds following the development of an incentive program that restricts county or broadband infrastructure projects," Kielkopf said.
The proposed resolution would require providers to follow a set of criteria, including that they need to be awarded the funding before the county appropriates funds, that the providers need to accept the funds and that the local match would not be part of their actual funding, Kielkopf said.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp asked what assistance SmartSource Consulting could provide to area providers who plan to apply for the funding. The county has had some success having an advisor available through the county's Home Base Iowa program available, he said.
A review of the application on the behalf of the providers and helping them identify areas they could maximize scores is something that can be included in the scope of what Dean and his team are already engaged with, Dean said. It will not be a heavy lift.
"If it's down to you want the provider to have me do the application for them with all the data entry and everything that goes into that, then that, I think, would need to be a separate thing," Dean said.
"But if it's more of an advise and consent thing, then I think that fits into the scope of work that we have with the county because ... one of the things that you're doing in that scope is provider engagement. So this would just be a form of provider engagement."
Srp would like to keep as much of the funding coming from outside resources as possible, he said.
For this round of grant funding, 60% of the application score is based on rurality. Based on that criteria, if the county is going to work with anyone, it will be the county's local providers, such as Miles, Lost Nation, Grand Mound and Wheatland, Board Vice-Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said.
Irwin expressed concern the county would pick winners and losers over some larger organizations in the area, including Mediacom.
Dean doesn't believe this would be the case.
"I don't think it puts out in the position of picking winners and losers," Dean said. "Because if you're going to be matching state funds, then the state pick the winners and losers. You just help the winners a little bit as long as they met your criteria."
The Supervisors plan to consider the resolution at Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
