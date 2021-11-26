CLINTON — Clinton County officials had an initial meeting with Origin Design, a company from Dubuque, regarding consulting work for the proposed solar farm project west of Grand Mound.
Earlier this month, county representatives indicated they planned to meet with Origin Designs to see if they could serve as a consultant for the county for the proposed project. Hawkeye Solar LLC and Hatchling Solar LLC are proposing to construct a 200-megawatt and a 50-megawatt facility in Clinton County.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr., Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf and Planning and Zoning Director Thomas Barnes met with representatives of Origin Designs, which was formerly known as IIW, Irwin said. Origin Designs has experience with similar projects, including a solar project off U.S. 61 in Dubuque, Irwin said. The county was also contacted by an individual from St. Louis who represents a corporation in Idaho, Irwin said.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the county does not need to ask for Requests for Proposals.
Representatives of Origin Designs plan to formulate a proposal and give county representatives an idea of what the cost could entail, Irwin said. Wolf will reach out for a second opinion to go over the county ordinance to understand the next steps in the process, Irwin said. The discussions could include setbacks, the decommissioning plan and noise nuisance settlement, Irwin said.
"They're going to go through the ordinance to make sure it kind of meets what they've seen in other areas and then give us their opinion," Irwin said. "And then whether basically that would be basically kind of the front side for a very minimal fee. And then we could choose if we vote down not to move forward with a solar project, then it's over with, it's done. And if we vote to approve it, then we could extend this correspondence and consultation along the lines so that they are kind of following up as the project moves forward to make sure they're going through doing what they said they would do."
This would include ensuring the setbacks are correct and the road is being maintained properly, Irwin said. They can tailor it to what they feel they want to spend on it, he added.
Irwin also plans to check into the possibility of passing associated fees to the developer, he said.
Irwin said a couple of property owners at a solar farm facility in Illinois referenced how bad the roads got during construction.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp believes this is due to the volume of traffic, he said.
"Overall, I think it's less impactful than like some of the wind discussions that I've heard about impacting roads and especially being able to make it around corners with those longer rigs," Srp said. "But I think it's just a volume of traffic issue. They're at least willing to write language in that they'll fix the road if there's any deterioration as a result of the work."
Irwin referenced a comment he made at a previous board meeting about asking for facts regarding the proposed project. He is not asking for individuals that are sending information "to be kind of getting a little smart" and rude in their correspondence, he said.
"That doesn't sit well with me," Irwin said. "I ask for the information. Just give me the information. ... I don't think none of us have made any really negative or derogatory comments over this project. We're all trying to learn and understand it. So it gets a little frustrating that you got to come across it."
Srp believes this speaks to how passionate people are with their feelings and how they are personally impacted with the proposed project, he said.
"While I don't necessarily support some of those approaches, I guess I only say I understand why they might be passionate about things," he said.
