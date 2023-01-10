CLINTON — With inflation costs chipping away at take-home pay, the Clinton County Compensation Board on Monday night made salary recommendations that would boost county officials' earnings starting in July.
Under Iowa Code, the Clinton County Compensation Board meets annually at the beginning of the year to recommend a compensation schedule for the county auditor, county attorney, recorder, treasurer, sheriff and the county's three Supervisors for the next fiscal year. The Compensation Board on Monday night recommended a 7.5% increase for all positions with the exception of the sheriff. That recommendation came in at 12% to fall in line with the state's Back the Blue law.
Back the Blue mandates that sheriffs be paid at a rate comparable to police chiefs in cities with populations similar to that of the respective counties, and that the amount be comparable to Iowa State Patrol administrators and command officers. The bill was approved by the Iowa Legislature and signed into law by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2021.
The sheriff position's annual salary for this year - fiscal year 2023 - comes in at $126,878.38, up from $113,284.27 in fiscal year 2022. The proposed increase, if approved by the Supervisors, would bring the position's pay to $142,103.78.
Compensation Board members said the increase is merited because the sheriff – who oversees a $6 million budget – is not only responsible for the county but also assists cities throughout the county as well. Those duties include serving eviction notices, which come in around 100 a month; serving subpoenas and civil papers; transporting juveniles to detention centers throughout the state; providing transportation to extradite defendants; transporting mental health patients; providing traffic and crowd control at events throughout the county; conducting investigations and working accident scenes; and overseeing the county jail.
The Compensation Board last year could have recommended a 25% increase, members said when alluding to previous sheriff's pay increases, but instead set it at the 12% recommendation that went on to be approved by the Supervisors in March.
Compensation Board members last year recommended a 6% increase for the county auditor, county attorney, county recorder and county treasurer, which the Supervisors approved. The Compensation Board decided this year to increase that amount to 7.5% to help cover the financial dent caused by inflation.
Current salaries paid to county officials, who fall under the 7.5% increase recommendation, and their proposed salaries are:
County Auditor: $87,072.23 to $93,603.18
County Attorney: $143,614.41 to $154,385.49
Recorder: $83,960.09 to $90,257.09
Treasurer: $86,552.45 to $93,043.88
Supervisors: $43,463.81 to $46,723.59
Supervisor Chairman: $44,699.81 to $48,052.29
When the Supervisors consider the recommendations, the Supervisors can vote for a lesser percentage than the Compensation Board recommended for each office but cannot increase the recommended percentage. If the Supervisors decide to reduce the recommended amount, it is an across-the-board percentage reduction affecting all offices.
However, the Supervisors can reduce the proposed rate percentage by a greater amount for their own positions when making the final decision. The recommendation for a 6% percent increase for the Supervisors last year was reduced by half by the Supervisors themselves.
The Supervisors' final decision on the recommendations and any resulting increases will go into effect July 1, which marks the beginning of the county's fiscal year.
