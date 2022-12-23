DEWITT – DeWitt Community Library programming may be coming to a town near you.
Thanks to a partnership among the libraries in the Clinton County Library Association, library leaders throughout the county are working to schedule activities at towns within the county that do not have public libraries. Two such events are scheduled so far in Grand Mound and Low Moor.
The goal, said DeWitt Community Library Director Janette McMahon, is to reach people who may otherwise not have the ability to partake in library programs or check out a book. For adults, issues such as transportation, work schedule or limited mobility can limit library access, McMahon said. Many of the same barriers plague kids, too.
That’s why McMahon, who is the CCLA’s president — as well as other library officials across the county — are hitting the road.
DeWitt is hosting the first several outreach events, but other libraries in the association, including Clinton, Camanche, Wheatland and Lost Nation, will also partake.
“We need to get outside our buildings,” McMahon said. “These (events) are about outreach.”
Activities for children and adults alike will hit the road and visit rural towns. The first two programs in Grand Mound and Low Moor will be a test of sorts, McMahon said, to gauge interest. The goal is to continue into the warmer weather months as well.
The event will take place in Grand Mound Dec. 28. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten penguin story time will go from 9:30-10 a.m., with a winter diorama-creating class at 10 a.m. for older kids.
It will then travel to the Low Moor Community Center on Dec. 29 and adhere to the same times as the Grand Mound event.
McMahon said a collection of random books for people of all ages will be available to check out as well. Make & Take Kits will also be available.
The CCLA was established to, among other things, provide Clinton County residents a way to use local libraries without needing a library card for each facility. For example, a resident of Calamus with a library card for the Curtis Memorial Library in Wheatland could also patronize the Clinton Public Library.
