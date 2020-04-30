CLINTON — Buying a run-down home and fixing it up is something Dan and Stella Soliz-Holmes have done many times, beginning in 2006 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The couple is working on its second fixer-upper in Clinton, but this time the project will help the city as well.
The City of Clinton has been moving abandoned homes from the city’s care to private owners for years, putting the properties back on the tax rolls and receiving revenue from them.
City Administrator Matt Brooke estimated earlier this year that the city had about 300 abandoned houses when he arrived in 2017 and now has just over 150.
Stella and Dan purchased the home in March as an investment. “We’ve done it many times,” said Dan.
Many of the homes they’ve purchased and fixed up were homes they lived in before selling them, but in 2006 they started flipping houses for an income.
“And at that time we lived in Albuquerque,” Dan said.
“We did some remodeling work down there,” said Stella.
The couple lived in Colorado Springs for almost 10 years before returning to Clinton in 2017.
“We grew up in this area, and then we left, right at the turn of the century, actually,” Dan said.
“We had another one that we bought and sold already,” Stella said. It was at Third Avenue North and Third Street. “We purchased that one at the end of June last year and sold it at the end of this past year.”
“This is the first one we ever bought from the city,” said Dan.
They heard about the house from Paul Dotterweich and Mike Harmon, city inspectors. “We got to know Paul and Mike from fixing our own home,” Stella said.
The Holmeses purchased their home in Clinton the end of January 2018. They obtained the appropriate permits for remodeling the house. “That’s how we got to know everybody down at the building department,” Stella said.
“Paul was telling us about some houses the city owned, because we told him we were investors. He said he’d be happy to take us through a few.”
They didn’t see one they liked. “We did buy a couple of houses in Fulton,” said Dan.
The house they purchased from the City of Clinton in March “has really good bones,” said Dan. They found it with the help of Neighborhood Services Inspector Tammy Johnson.
“When you do a house, you have to make sure you see daylight,” Stella said. Some of the neighborhoods wouldn’t support a remodeled home.
“I see the area is really progressing right around there. I think it’s a pocket that’s going to improve rapidly,” Dan said. He thinks the renovated two-bedroom bungalow will fit in nicely.
“I could see a small family living in it,” Dan said.
“The next door neighbor bought the house right next door, that she grew up in. Her grandmother and grandfather actually built that house,” Stella said.
“[It] shows the stability of the neighborhood when people want to live there,” said Dan.
The couple was “just getting started” last week, Dan said. They demolished the kitchen and bathroom and have new windows ready to install.
“We think that the hardwood floors in there can definitely be saved,” said Stella. “We’re going to work with those.”
“It’s going to need a lot of work,” said Stella, and most of the work she and Dan will be doing themselves. “If there is one thing the downturn in the economy taught us in ‘08 ... is that we had to be diverse in our skills.”
The couple works with a subcontractor they brought from Colorado. “He’s good and honest,” Dan said of Stacy Stephens. “He’s does a lot of work for us.” Stephens and Dan worked close to 10,000 hours together over a 6-year period, Dan said.
“He’s an integral part of our success,” said Stella. “He’s not just a coworker. He’s a friend and a very professional subcontractor.”
Dan said the couple is open to purchasing more properties from the city after they sell the properties they currently own. “The city’s really good to work with. It’s a very easy process to work through because everybody’s got the same goal.”
They dropped off their bid for the property to Brooke, it was opened Friday the 13th, and the city called that afternoon “to let us know we got it,” Stella said.
The couple paid $14,000 for the house, “And we’ll put 1 1/2 times more into it,” Dan said.
The city expects buyers to outline their plans for the properties and to show progress. Stella was worried that, with people encouraged to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, she and Dan might not reach those goals.
“They said they would work with us as long as they saw some progress,” Stella said.
“And they will definitely see progress,” said Dan.
The couple has a large order in the Home Depot, said Stella. “They’re having difficulty with their suppliers, too. There’s definitely some snags.” She said she’ll “go with the flow” and try not to get too stressed out.
Dan and Stella made a decision long ago that they wouldn’t buy a house if they couldn’t fix it to the point that they’d be willing to live in it themselves, Stella said.
“We haven’t had one disappointed purchaser,” said Dan.
“We’ll be doing some more work to the house in days to come,” Stella said this week. “Home Depot’s shelves are getting a little bare, and vendors are having difficulty meeting inventory. I guess we’ll see how this all goes.”
