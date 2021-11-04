LECLAIRE — Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, on Thursday announced she will run for re-election.
She will be running to represent Iowa State Senate District 35, which encompasses Clinton County, northern Scott County, and southwestern Jackson County.
“As a senator, I kept my promise to focus on education, public safety, mental health and economic development," she said in a press release. "I supported sustainable, responsible funding increases for Iowa K-12 schools and community colleges, passed legislation that supports law enforcement and the men and women who protect us, worked for increased, sustainable funding for mental health and voted for over a billion dollars in tax relief for hard-working families.
“We have created a strong, resilient economy and I am proud of the work we have done for the state of Iowa. I look forward to continuing that work and fighting for our values and freedoms in the Iowa Senate.”
Cournoyer was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018. She currently serves as the vice chair of the State Government Committee, and also serves as the chair of the Education Appropriations Subcommittee. Additionally, she serves on the Appropriations, Education, and Natural Resources and Environment committees and was selected by her colleagues to be Assistant Majority Leader.
