DES MOINES – Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, applauds the passage of House File 760, the Hotel Motel Tax Reform bill through conference committee today.
“This is an important bill for Iowa and helping not only our area, but other areas like it, grow. We have been working hard over the last year to get this bill passed and ensure that it will serve to stimulate economic development and tourism while supporting essential services and infrastructure necessary to support them. In our area, a lot of people visit and stay for extended periods of time, and this bill will bring in more revenue to our community and keep showing everyone what Iowa has to offer.
A fiscal note issued by the Legislative Services Agency estimates that over the next five years, the state would gain $15.3 million in general fund revenue, and local communities would gain $17.7 millions, without increasing an existing tax or implementing a new tax - solely by closing the loophole in current law. That represents economic growth for our communities and state of Iowa. For Clinton County alone, it represents over $121,000 annually that can be used to invest in our tourism industry and economic development.
“House File 760 has been a priority of mine since my first day in the Iowa Senate. It is a priority for my district, a priority for my constituents, and a priority for all those who want to see our rural areas grow and succeed. I’m proud to see everyone coming together to find a bi-partisan solution to this issue and be able to get this bill passed during my first term as a state senator.”
