DES MOINES – Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer has been named the Iowa Restaurant Association’s 2022 Legislator of the Year.
Cournoyer, a Republican who lives in LeClaire, shepherded liquor license reform legislation through the legislative process during the 2022 session. She was the floor manager for a bill that made it possible for Class C liquor license holders like restaurants and bars to buy and serve up to five cases of beer, high alcohol content beer, or canned cocktails, once every 24 hours, from any retailer.
Before the legislation, if a restaurant or bar ran out of beer or canned cocktails, they did not have the flexibility to purchase enough product to get by from a local grocery or convenience store. Instead, they had to wait for a delivery from a distributor.
“I had constituents from bars and restaurants in my district describing to me the challenges that they face in their industry,” she said. “They explained the problem and we worked together to find a bi-partisan solution that works for everyone. It’s how it should work and I’m proud of what we were able to work together to achieve to help small business owners grow their businesses and better serve their customers.”
She said Connor Murphy of Murphy’s Pub in DeWitt and Kris Kay of Go Fish in Princeton were “great advocates and champions of the legislation”.
“Their input was critical to ensure we got it right,” she said.
The legislation took effect this past summer.
“Sen. Cournoyer’s work secured new privileges for hospitality establishments of all sizes and in all four corners of the state,” Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said in a prepared statement.
Cournoyer will be recognized on Nov. 14 during the association’s annual Awarding Excellence program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.