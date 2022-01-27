Week 3 of the legislative session was very busy in the Iowa Senate with many subcommittee and committee meetings taking place, as well as the start to our work on the budget for this year.
This week I chaired a subcommittee for Senate Study Bill 3003, establishing a mental health professional loan repayment program. Mental health professionals could be eligible for this program if they agree to practice in an eligible practice area for a certain period of time. An eligible practice area would be a city in Iowa within a federal mental health shortage area. Helping retain mental health professionals in areas of need is a priority for us. This bill would be helpful to Iowans across the state, but especially rural Iowans in need of more mental health access.
Another subcommittee that I participated on was Senate File 2011. This bill requires the Department of Natural Resources to make youth deer hunting licenses available for purchase during the same period that general deer hunting licenses are available for purchase, including through all established deer hunting seasons. This bill will better equip young Iowans with the opportunity to get out and experience Iowa’s beautiful outdoors during a time of the year they might otherwise choose to stay inside.
Also this week, our caucus was fortunate to have meetings with Sen. Chuck Grassley and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson. During their visit, they both provided great insight and updates on their work in Washington, D.C. and their concerns with the problematic policies coming from the Biden Administration. They shared recent successes, goals for the upcoming weeks and months, and words of encouragement for our members. It was great to have them back home and we appreciated the opportunity to visit with them.
Tax Cuts for All
The major issue item this week was the release of the Senate Republican tax relief proposal to tackle Iowa’s high tax rates and the overpayment of taxes by Iowans.
The tax relief package contains a number of sections, but the highlight of the bill is a major reduction in the income tax Iowans pay. The top income tax rate in Iowa, 8.53 percent, currently applies for earnings over roughly $78,000, a level much lower than other states. Since the top rate starts so low, many middle-income Iowans are paying some of the highest tax rates in the country. When this tax bill is fully implemented, Iowa will have a flat 3.6 percent tax rate. Our state tax rate will be the fourth lowest income tax rate in the country instead of the eighth highest as it is today.
Iowa also has a corporate tax rate of almost 10 percent. Again, one of the highest in the country. One of the consequences of a rate that high is the necessity for a series of credits and exemptions to attract investment to get around that punitive rate. Certain industries or companies now pay a lower effective rate or even nothing at all, but other companies not favored by the tax code have to pay the high rate. This bill starts to unwind that problem by reducing those carve outs in exchange for a lower, fairer rate.
The bill also fully eliminates all taxes on retirement income, it expands military pay exemption to full-time National Guard members and provides farmers a first-time pension exemption by exempting income from either cash rent or farm crop shares. There are many states, including Illinois, that do not tax pension income. These policies will keep retired Iowans from fleeing to states without a pension tax.
Significant, permanent income tax relief makes sure Iowans keep more of what they earn. It helps them weather the historically high inflation caused by reckless policies in Washington, D.C., and it makes Iowa a beacon of growth and opportunity.
In 2018 the first of a series of major tax relief packages moved through the state. It took decades for Iowa to become one of the highest taxed states in the country and it will take time to make Iowa one of the lowest taxed states. It starts with conservative, sustainable budgets and ends with major, transformative tax relief. The proposal released by Senate Republicans this week delivers on the promise to provide bold tax relief to Iowans and take the next steps towards ultimately eliminating the income tax in Iowa. This bill will have a generational impact on this state and bring even stronger growth in the future.
Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, represents District 49 in the Iowa Senate.
