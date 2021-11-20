DES MOINES — The Association of Early Childhood Iowa Area Boards and Advocates on Thursday presented State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-Le Claire, with the Association’s first “Early Childhood Iowa Advocate of the Year” award at their annual meeting.
Cournoyer serves as the chair of the Education Appropriations Budget Sub-Committee in the Iowa Senate. In her role as budget chair, she secured the largest increase in the Early Childhood Iowa Area Board’s budget in more than 12 years, putting an end to a decade of cuts to services for young children and their families.
“In my experience as a school board member, member of the Iowa Senate and as a mother of four I know the support we provide to children from birth to five is the foundation for their success in school, in their families and in their communities for years to come. I am delighted to receive the ‘Advocate of the Year’ recognition and look forward to continued work to support children and families in these crucial early years,” said Cournoyer.
“Our work is founded on the goal that every child, beginning at birth, will be healthy and successful. We are grateful to have a partner in Senator Cournoyer who champions that mission. She was the unanimous choice of the Association to receive our first annual Advocate of the Year recognition,” said McKinley Bailey, executive director of Building Families and Chair of the AECIAB Board.
“The work Senator Cournoyer does at the Capitol not only supports our community, but children and families across the state,” said Peggy Sellnau, Early Childhood Iowa Director for Clinton and Jackson Counties.
