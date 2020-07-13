Dismissed
• One count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of disorderly conduct, disrupt lawful assembly, a simple misdemeanor, against Michael J. Asaadi, 20, 123 Lawrence St., were dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss June 29. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss June 29. The motion says upon further review of the evidence, insufficient admissible evidence exists to proceed with the case. Asaadi was accused June 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Jaylen C. Whitaker, 18, 1851 27th Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 2 ordered Whitaker to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 19 days suspended and credit for 11 days served. A $65 fine was suspended. Whitaker was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of six months. He was accused June 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Tristan M. Hullinger, 20, 600 S. Fourth St., Apt. 13, pleaded guilty July 2 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $100 fine be imposed. Hullinger was accused June 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jazmin P. James, 22, 1530 N. Third St., pleaded guilty June 30 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $150 fine be imposed. James was accused Feb. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Austin B.K. Scheper, 32, 1850 Glendale, No. 43, pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 2 ordered a $1,250 fine be imposed, with $625 of the fine suspended. Scheper was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of one year. Scheper was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days of the order and follow any recommended treatment. He is to provide proof of completion to the Court. He was accused May 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Sasha J. Lamb, 28, of Burlington, stipulated July 2 to violation of probation. The Court found Lamb violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on July 2 ordered Lamb to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail. Lamb will be unsuccessfully discharged from probation at the conclusion of the sentence. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 13 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Colley D. Opheim, 33, stipulated July 2 to violation of probation. The Court found Opheim violated the terms of probation and that his probation should be revoked. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on July 2 ordered Opheim to serve the terms originally imposed on October 11, 2018, in two cases. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively as previously ordered. The sentences will run concurrently to a sentence imposed in a Scott County case. Opheim was given credit for time served. Probation revocation was filed Oct. 1 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
