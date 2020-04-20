Violation of probation
• Daniel R. Bousman, 39, of Davenport, stipulated to violation of probation. The Court found Bousman violated the terms of probation. He was ordered to enter and successfully complete the Residential Corrections Facility program as an additional condition of probation. Probation revocation was filed Feb. 10 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
• Brett R.L. Frain, 25, of Prophetstown, stipulated to violation of probation and had probation revoked. He was unsuccessfully discharged from probation. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 7 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Ryan B. Horton, 39, 718 S. Sixth St., stipulated to violation of the terms of probation and was ordered to serve 45 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Probation revocation was filed Feb. 10 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
• Jessica J. Wilkerson, 38, of Camanche, stipulated to violation of probation. The Court found Wilkerson violated the terms of probation and her probation should be revoked. The Court ordered Wilkerson to serve the term originally imposed on July 3. Probation revocation was filed July 22 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Weapons
• Jordan A. Rogers, 23, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. One count of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon was dismissed. Rogers was accused July 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Rachel B. Thornburg, 21, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. She was ordered to complete the CADS program. Thornburg pleaded guilty to eluding, speed over 25 over limit. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. Thornburg pleaded guilty to driving while barred. A prison sentence not to exceed two years was suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. She was accused Nov. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
