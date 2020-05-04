CLINTON — The court dismissed one count of retaliation in violation of public policy against defendants Sethness Products Co. and Glanz, last month, but continues to hear arguments on violation of drug testing.
Attorney David Albrecht of Fiedler Law Firm, P.L.C., attorney for plaintiff Steve Lehmkuhl, filed a voluntary dismissal in February of one count of retaliation in violation of public policy against defendants Sethness Products Co. and Glanz.
Attorney Matthew P. Dixon of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, represents Sethness Products and Glanz in the case.
Albrecht said he’s not asking for a dismissal of count one, which alleges violation of drug testing.
Counsel for the plaintiff and defendants filed a motion April 15 for continuance of the current trial and scheduling orders. District Court Judge John Telleen filed an order April 16 granting the motion to continue the trial.
The petition and jury demand, filed in February 2019, says of count one, violation of drug testing statute, that Lehmkuhl was required to undergo a drug test, but that policy allows the test only if an employee’s supervisor reasonably believes the employee may be under the influence of or is suspected of using drugs or alcohol.
The petition says that Lehmkuhl passed the first drug test but was then required by the defendants to undergo a second drug test.
At the time of the second test, the defendants did not possess specific objective and articulable facts that Lehmkuhl was using or had used drugs, the petition says. The defendants also did not possess a report of drug use from a reliable and credible source.
The petition says the defendants demanded Lehmkuhl submit to a second test based solely on the report of a separate employee who failed his drug test.
The defendants ordered the clinic to directly monitor Lehmkuhl during his second drug test, according to the petition. At the time of the second test, the defendants had no reasonable suspicion Lehmkuhl would alter or substitute his urine specimen. Lehmkuhl had not previously altered or substituted a urine specimen provided pursuant to a drug or alcohol test, the petition says.
The petition also alleges that Lehmkuhl was not tested in accordance with the drug testing policy.
“Defendants’ policy does not provide uniform requirements for what disciplinary or rehabilitative actions the employer shall take against an employee upon the refusal of the employee to provide a testing sample,” the petition says.
The defendants admit they required Lehmkuhl to undergo a drug test but say their policy defines reasonable suspicion as an employee whom a supervisor reasonably believes may be under the influence of or suspected of using drugs or alcohol. An employee fitting this criteria will be required to submit to an immediate drug and/or alcohol screen, the defendant said.
Sethness Products denied the remaining allegations relating to the policy. Glanz said he has no employment policy individually.
The defendants also deny that they did not possess specific objective and articulable facts that Lehmkuhl specifically was using or had used drugs prior to the first test. They admit that they did not require Lehmkuhl to submit the first test based on a report that he had used alcohol or drugs at work.
The defendants said the sample provided by Lehmkuhl for the first test did not test positive, but they deny that Lehmkuhl passed the first drug test.
The defendants admitted that they required Lehmkuhl to undergo a second drug test but said that they did not possess specific objective and articulable facts Lehmkuhl was using or had used drugs. They deny that they demanded a second test based solely on the report of an employee who failed his drug test.
The defendants deny that they had no reasonable suspicion that Lehmkuhl would alter or substitute his urine specimen and that Lehmkuhl had not previously altered or substituted a urine specimen provided pursuant to a drug or alcohol test.
They also deny they did not test Lehmkuhl in accordance with the drug testing policy.
