CLINTON — Steve Armsted's murder convictions for the 2017 slayings of Kevin Lambert and Steven Cox were conditionally affirmed and remanded to District Court by the Iowa Court of Appeals on Thursday.
A Clinton County jury found Armsted guilty in September 2019 of two counts of first-degree murder. Armsted was sentenced in November 2019 to two consecutive life sentences.
Armsted appealed, arguing there was insufficient evidence to establish the elements of first-degree murder, that the District Court abused its discretion by admitting autopsy photographs and that the District Court erred by denying Armsted's request for additional time to collect and present evidence of systematic exclusion of Blacks in the jury selection process.
The Court of Appeals' ruling upheld the District Court's rulings on the claims of insufficient evidence and admission of autopsy photographs. The ruling said Armsted's ineffective assistance of counsel claim can only be addressed through a post-conviction relief application, not through direct appeal.
But the Court of Appeals remanded Armsted's fair cross section claim to District Court to provide Armsted a chance to investigate and present his claim. Armsted claimed the District Court erred by not granting him recess to meaningfully evaluate a fair cross section claim through fact investigation and expert testimony, the ruling says.
Armsted raised the fair cross section issue at the beginning of voir dire, a preliminary examination of a juror by a judge or counsel. Of 80 individuals seated as prospective jurors, it appeared only one represented a minority and none were African American, the ruling says. The ruling said that counsel was advised informally that juror 81 was African American.
The ruling says the State resisted, contending Armsted failed to establish the third plain element, which is systematic exclusion of potential jurors based on their race in the jury selection process. Defense counsel argued that a pattern over a significant period of time is necessary to establish the third element, the ruling says.
Defense counsel contended the resources were not available to counsel, particularly in advance of an individual trial, the Court of Appeals ruling said. The District Court denied Armsted's motion, finding the defense failed to establish the third element, the Court of Appeals ruling said.
Armsted requested a remand so he could further develop the record on the fair cross section issue, the ruling says. The State conceded that Armsted established the first two elements of the fair cross section claim. The State noted if the Court of Appeals found Armsted preserved a substantive challenge to the District Court's refusal to grant a continuation or recess, the Court of Appeals should affirm the convictions and remand to the District Court for development of the record, the ruling says.
"Following the State's lead, we have considered whether Armsted sufficiently preserved his challenge to the district court's refusal to grant a continuation or recess,” the Court of Appeals ruling says. “We conclude he did. Accordingly, we conditionally affirm Armsted's convictions and remand to the district court so that Armsted can have an opportunity to develop the record on this fair-cross section claim. After the record is developed, the district court should determine whether Armsted's constitutional right to a representative jury was violated. If it was, the court should grant a new trial."
Judge David May was the presiding judge in the case. Judge Julie Schumacher concurred with the opinion. Judge Sharon Soorholtz-Greer concurred specially. Trial courts should start to expect a motion raising the potential fair cross section issue and the county census information from which to start the discussion, Greer said in the ruling.
According to data from the United States Census Bureau, the population of Black or African American residents is 3.1% in Clinton County. The white alone population is 93.8%. The county uses driver's licenses, voter registration and state identification to call jurors for jury duty.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf told the Herald that the names of those called for jury duty are placed in a numerical order utilizing a software system that creates a truly random order. The names of individuals who are called for jury duty are also developed utilizing software that is random.
