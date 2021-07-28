CLINTON — The Iowa Court of Appeals has affirmed a sentence handed down in 2020 that ordered Michael Reicks to serve two sentences not to exceed 10 years consecutively on two felony sexual abuse counts.
The Iowa Court of Appeals earlier this month filed a ruling on Reicks' challenge to the consecutive sentences. The Court of Appeals affirmed Reicks' sentence, finding no abuse of discretion.
Reicks contended the court considered impermissible factors from the victim impact statements and abused its discretion by imposing consecutive sentences, the ruling states.
"Because the court averred it was not considering any uncharged offenses mentioned by the victims before imposing the sentence, we will not presume otherwise," the ruling says.
Finding a proper exercise of discretion, the Court of Appeals affirmed the indeterminate 20-year sentence, the ruling says.
Clinton County District Court Judge Mark Lawson in September 2020 ordered Reicks to serve two sentences not to exceed 10 years on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
Reicks pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2020. The plea agreement notes state prosecutors agreed not to proceed with the Class A felony enhancement on either count at sentencing as part of the plea agreement.
Prior to dismissing the sentencing enhancement, the State enhanced the offenses to Class A felonies under Iowa Code based on a prior sexual abuse conviction in 1994, the ruling says.
The defense at sentencing asked the district court to run the terms concurrenty, noting Riecks' slim prior criminal record, the ruling says. Defense counsel noted Reicks' only other conviction was 25 years prior, the ruling notes. The state prosecutor argued for consecutive sentences because of the prior conviction, Reicks' lack of remorse identified in the Pre-Sentence Investigation report and deterrence for sexual abusers to know they have cumulative punishment, the ruling notes.
The ruling notes the victim told the court Reicks repeatedly forced her to engage in sex acts. The mother recommended the court make Reicks serve consecutive sentences "because he's going to do this again." The mother also alleged "she's not the only victim and she wouldn't be the last if you were let out," according to the Court of Appeals ruling.
The ruling adds the court responded to the mother's allegations. While the mother is entitled to say what she wants to say, the court stressed they would not consider any unproven allegations. The court announced it would impose consecutive sentences, largely for the reasons the state listed, according to the Court of Appeals ruling.
The district court also noted this was not an isolated mistake in judgment, according to the ruling.
"This was a situation where we had at least two offenses," the district court said during the 2020 sentencing, according to the Court of Appeals ruling. "I'm limited to two, so that's what I say you have. You have two offenses that you pled guilty to, and they apparently occurred over a period of time since the allegation was they occurred between September 2015 and May of 2015."
The ruling notes Reicks argued on appeal the passage revealed the court's reliance on allegations made during the victim impact statements that were not proven and not acknowledged. The state disputed that, suggesting the comment made about at least two offenses may have referred to a past conviction, the ruling says. The State highlighted the court's vow not to consider unproven offenses, the ruling added.
The Court of Appeals appreciates the sentencing court's overlapping obligations to allow crime victims to deliver impact statements under Iowa Code but not consider unproven offenses recounted by the victims, the ruling says. Exposure to claims of unproven offenses does not mean the court exercises reflexive reliance on them, the ruling notes.
"The court thanked the victims for their impact statements but declared it would not consider any unproven allegations," the Court of Appeals ruling states. "We take the court's statement at face value. Nothing in its later recitation of reasons belied that declaration. After saying Reicks committed "at least two offenses," the court reiterated that its sentencing discretion was limited to the two crimes admitted in his guilty pleas. Reicks has not shown the district court relied on improper factors in reaching its sentencing decision."
