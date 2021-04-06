CLINTON — Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker will continue to work with Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau representatives and Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson to coordinate courthouse tours during American Queen and American Countess stops in Clinton this summer.
Prior to the pandemic, tours of the historic courthouse were offered during stops of the American Queen and American Countess in Clinton, Van Lancker said. A representative of the Convention and Visitors’ Bureau reached out to Van Lancker and asked if the county would be interested in allowing the tours, he said.
After speaking with Johnson, Van Lancker said they do not see any reason why the tours cannot continue in the building. The dates for the Clinton stops are late July, late August and early October, Van Lancker said.
“I did talk to the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau representative and said you know we don’t know where we’ll be at in this pandemic,” Van Lancker said. “I certainly think we’re in a lot better shape. But I said the most restrictions we have like we have right now are really masks and some distancing. And she said the tours have already told their folks that are signing up to be on these cruises to be prepared to have masks and stuff during such tours. So it sounds like they’re already kind of taking care of that on that end.”
While the county allowed the courthouse tours, no one in the county organization gave the tours, Van Lancker noted. It was done by the Clinton County historic group, Van Lancker said. Van Lancker provided the Convention and Visitors Bureau with names of people who gave those tours the last time courthouse tours were offered. Courthouse tours were not offered the year prior to the pandemic due to jail construction, Van Lancker noted.
Supervisors Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. supports the county allowing the tours if masks are worn, if masks are still required, he said.
“My personal opinion is if they’re wearing masks if we’re still in a mask mandate or whatever at that point and they have masks available, there’s probably no reason,” Irwin Jr. said.
The county will ask them to check for compliance of social distancing, Van Lancker said.
