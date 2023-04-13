CLINTON - Mel Foster Co. has announced the promotion of Charlotte Courtney to managing broker of the Clinton office.
In her new position, Courtney will be responsible for recruiting, budgeting and supervising eight sales associates in the Mel Foster Co. Clinton office. The company has eight residential real estate offices.
“We are thrilled to have Charlotte in the role of managing broker," Lynsey Engels, president, real estate brokerage, said. "Her knowledge of the real estate industry and her active role in assisting agents as they learn and grow have prepared her for her new role.”
Courtney is a licensed managing broker in Iowa and a designated managing broker in Illinois. During her 10 years as a sales associate with Mel Foster Co., she earned a place in the company’s President’s and Executive Clubs, which recognizes top sales or unit producers. She is a member of the National Association of REALTORS, the Iowa Association of REALTORS, and the Quad City Area REALTORS, and she serves on the executive board for the YWCA Clinton. She resides in DeWitt with her husband, Pete, and four children.
