CLINTON — The COVID-19 virus is slowly but surely changing the way Americans are living their daily lives.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that tournament games will be played without fans. Major sports leagues such as the NBA and NHL stated their locker rooms will be closed to the media.
But Coronavirus is not just impacting the sports world. Locally, hospitals are limiting the number of visitors for patients in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Both Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health – Trinity, have revised their visitors’ policies, and includes the hospital in DeWitt. The new rules include the following: Visitors are limited to two adults (age 18 and older) per patient at any one time in most circumstances, according to the Genesis Health website. It also states that visitors under the age of 18 may visit only if they are an immediate family member and are considered by the patient’s health care team to be essential for the patient’s well-being.
Additionally, if you plan to visit a patient, you must be healthy to do so. Health officials may ask you to leave if you are displaying signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness, which includes a fever greater than 100 degrees with cough or sore throat, according to the website.
At the same time, they may make exceptions in certain situations, including end-of-life care and those situations when a patient’s visitors are considered to be essential for the patient’s well-being and care, according to the Genesis Health website.
The hospital in DeWitt is not the only one in the area that has visitor restrictions. Morrison Community Hospital, in Morrison, Illinois, is also being proactive to keep patients and those who visit them safe from illness. On its website, MCH is asking people who have flu-like symptoms to not visit their patients. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, runny nose and body aches. Also, visitors under the age of 18 are restricted from all patient care areas and waiting rooms at MCH and the hospital is asking to limit the number of visitors to two per patient.
Here in Clinton, MercyOne Clinton is asking people if they have symptoms to not visit patients. At this time, the hospital does not have broader restrictions, but is monitoring the situation closely, and rules can change at any time.
From sporting events to hospitals, now even colleges and universities are changing schedules to combat COVID-19. The University of Iowa is canceling face-to-face classes after spring break. The university announced that virtual instruction will be offered between March 23 and at least April 3.
And it does not stop there. On Wednesday, the city of Chicago announced that it is canceling its St. Patrick’s Day parade this weekend. The city is known for dyeing the Chicago River green as people line the river walk downtown. Now, with the majority of the COVID-19 cases in the state of Illinois in Chicagoland, the mayor decided to cancel both the downtown parade and the Southside St. Patrick’s Day parade.
