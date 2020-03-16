CLINTON — The Clinton School District will discontinue classes until April 13 unless the Iowa Department of Public Health changes its recommendations again, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Monday.
"We were following the recommendation of the governor and the department of public health the entire time," said DeLacy. "Last night that changed."
With new evidence indicating community spread of the Coronavirus, the department of public health recommended that schools close for four weeks.
"There's still a lot of unanswered questions right now," said DeLacy. He was hoping Gov. Kim Reynolds's press conference Monday afternoon would answer some of them.
"Right now, I think everybody feels they're in limbo a little bit," DeLacy said. Schools wonder if they have to make up the days they are missing, how the closure will affect employee paychecks, if the closure will be extended.
Clinton schools are currently on spring break, so no one expected to be in class this week anyway. The schools will be closed for an additional three weeks with a possible extension after that.
"Some people are saying eight weeks," DeLacy said.
If days have to be made up to meet the 180-day school year requirement, "What does this mean for graduation? How far into June do we go?"
Starting next week, the district will serve breakfast and lunch to students during the closure as it does during the summer, so students who qualify for the summer programs will have adequate food during the shutdown, DeLacy said.
"There’s just a lot of different facets going on right now," DeLacy said.
The school board will continue to meet and make decisions for the district, said DeLacy. "[Health officials are] saying they don't want community meetings more than 50 [people]." DeLacy doesn't see that happening at school board meetings.
Camanche School District will also follow recommendations from the state, said Superintendent Tom Parker. "Basically we’re following the governor's recommendation to close schools for a four-week period."
Spring break for Camanche students was scheduled around Easter weekend, Parker said. Those days fall within the four-week shutdown period.
The next day back for Camanche students will be April 13, "as we look at it right now," said Parker.
As for details about make-up days and employee pay, the district will follow State recommendations. "We'll be waiting to receive guidance from the Department of Education and the governor's office," Parker said.
"It's been a rapidly changing situation. Obviously, dealing with COVID-19 is a very unique situation."
This is the first time dealing with this virus, said Parker. "A lot of this, I think, creates ... challenges."
Calamus-Wheatland School District announced on its website that it would be closed until further notice. "Information will be shared with students, staff, parents and community members as it becomes available."
Residents are told to monitor their email, text messages, phone messages, the district's website (https://www.cal-wheat.k12.ia.us/), and the district's Twitter and Facebook pages.
Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson posted on the District's website Sunday that the school would be closed until at least April 13.
On Monday, Peterson wrote that students and parents were to pick up school and personal items from lockers and desks Monday. Maintenance and custodial staff will be deep cleaning the school during the four-week closure. After 3:30 p.m. Monday, school buildings will be locked.
"As a local school district, we cannot waive these days or instructional hours," Peterson wrote. "The Iowa Department of Education and Governor’s Office do not have this ability either."
The missed days will have to be made up unless the Iowa Legislature changes the rules and allows the governor to change the number of days students must attend school this year, Peterson said.
The Northeast and Delwood school districts are also closed for at least four weeks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported illnesses from the Coronavirus have ranged from very mild (including some with no reported symptoms) to severe, including illness resulting in death.
While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, a report from China suggests serious illness occurs in 16% of cases, the CDC says. Older people and people with severe chronic medical conditions — like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example — seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.
