DAVENPORT — All across the state of Illinois on Thursday, television and radio stations alike raised awareness about hunger that impacts many throughout the community.
Additionally, more and more Illinoisians are finding themselves reaching out to local food banks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly 114,480 people are food insecure in the Greater Quad-Cities Area, and they don’t know where their next meal is coming from, according to the River Bend Foodbank in Davenport.
The food bank's service area covers 23 counties, including Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa and Whiteside and Carroll counties in Illinois, according to its website.
Mike Miller, the food bank's president and CEO, says this current pandemic is making people more aware of how hunger is plaguing the region.
"There are people right now, who need food, who never experienced this before," Miller said. "Their kids are out of school at home. And, they're out of work and never needed help before, and they're calling trying to figure out how to get help. But, what this is doing is raising awareness that this happens all the time."
Miller says one in nine adults and one in six children are missing meals every day, not by choice. He adds with the ongoing pandemic, people are seeing how big of an issue hunger is across the area.
With the pandemic forcing families to search for food options, broadcasters across various media markets serving Illinois joined forces asking viewers and listeners to donate money, not food, which will benefit local food banks, including River Bend.
"We always kind of encourage that," Miller said. "What I tell people is that every dollar that comes to the food bank provides five meals for people to eat. And you can't buy five meals (for that) in the grocery store. Don't go to the store and buy us food; go ahead and donate the funds."
Miller says if people are in need and want to get food from River Bend, the best ways to do so is calling the food bank or going online to its website.
Just like every industry, the COVID-19 pandemic is also changing the way the food bank is doing business. Miller says they allow a very limited number of people inside the warehouse and ask them pre-screening questions before entry. Additionally, they are reducing person-to-person contact by having everything pre-packed and loading it into the person's car. He says that is just one of the numerous ways they are keeping the food, their workers and the people they serve safe.
"River Bend Foodbank is committed to continuing to distribute food in this crisis as long as it's safe and legal for us to do so," Miller said. "We're practicing social distancing and washing our hands like crazy, making sure everything is safe."
