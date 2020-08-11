CLINTON — Clinton County has reported more than a total of 400 positive COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in March.
Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen on Monday morning reported 401 positive COVID-19 cases in Clinton County, with 250 active cases and six in the hospital. According to data last updated Monday afternoon, Clinton County has had 410 positive COVID-19 cases.
Jackson County‘s cases were on the rise for a while but have now leveled off, while Scott County’s cases had leveled off but had peaks over the weekend, Cullen said. Clinton County saw 19 new cases over the weekend, Cullen said.
Clinton County on Sunday had a positivity rate of 13%, Cullen said. She added the county wants to be below 10%. The county’s cumulative rate over the past 14 days is 12%, Cullen reported Monday.
Cullen stressed the county wants to stay below 15%, stating 15% is the mark when schools could consider going to complete distance learning. People do not seem to want to avoid groups, Cullen said. She stressed wearing a mask.
“The more people hear it, hopefully the more will wear it,” Cullen said. “But it’s like how many times do you have to hear that you should wear a mask and you’re still not doing it. I don’t quite get it. But everybody has their freedom of choice. I get that, too.”
Cullen said they call people who have tested positive and talk to them directly. The individuals are very good about providing immediate contact family members for close contacts, Cullen said. People are not good at informing Cullen about a social event they attended prior to testing positive, Cullen said.
“They’ll say to us ‘Yeah, I was at an event but I’ll let everybody know that I talked to and that would be a close contact,’” Cullen said. “‘I don’t want to give you that.’ And according to the guidance, they don’t have to. But we strongly encourage them because we would like to follow up and tell those people that they are close contacts. So sometimes we just have to trust that those people that are positive that do not want to give us the information that they will notify those people. “
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said that when the county closed its buildings to the public, the numbers were not at the rate they are now. However, he noted at that time the county did not have shields, personal protective equipment and other accommodations in place to have barriers and other safeguards.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. noted the Plexiglass in place in most county offices. Irwin added he has seen 75% to 80% of people, when he is out, wearing a mask and asked why the numbers continue to climb.
Cullen noted she went to Kwik Star Monday morning and only she and one other person were wearing a mask. Research shows wearing a mask does help, Cullen added. She added they learned from contact tracing that a lot of the cases stem from gatherings where people were not wearing masks.
“We all want to be out there doing the social things,” Cullen said. “I get it. But it’s like I guess you just need to evaluate the risk to you and your family and what type of risk you want to take.”
