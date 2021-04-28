CLINTON — Clinton County will likely open a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for limited hours in the near future, the county’s top public health official said Monday.
In her regular report at the Clinton County Supervisors meeting, Michele Cullen said the vaccination focus this week will be booster shots and continuing outreach to businesses.
After that the county will try a walk-in clinic one afternoon a week that will be on a first-come, first-served basis. More information will be shared when the details are hammered down, she said.
“Our vaccine rate continues to make slow, steady strides,” said Cullen, who oversees public health in both Clinton and Jackson counties.
The percentage of people who have fully completed vaccinations is about 28% and 30% in Clinton and Jackson counties, respectively, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In Clinton County, 11,440 people have completed both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, up 1,261 from a week ago, IDPH reported. An additional 4,300 have received the first dose of a two-dose series, and 955 have completed the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In Jackson County, 5,549 people have completed two doses, up 464 from a week ago, IDPH said. An additional 1,897 have received the first dose of a two-dose series, and 224 have completed the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccination.
Iowa has administered at least one dose to 54% of the state’s population 16 and older, according to The Washington Post’s vaccine tracker. In Iowa, more than one million people have received all the required doses of a single-dose or two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series.
Locally, almost 500 people were vaccinated at two clinics last week, officials said.
At a clinic at the Clinton County Administration Building, 170 Moderna shots were administered, Cullen said. Forty of those were walk-ins after the county announced the day before it was opening afternoon slots for people with no appointment necessary.
In Jackson County, Osterhaus Pharmacy administered Pfizer vaccines at its clinic last Friday at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. More than 300 people were vaccinated, said Matt Osterhaus. Those doses are allocated through a federal program, which is separate from the state allocations local providers receive.
Those federal doses help meet local demand and allow the state to shift resources where they are most needed.
Both Clinton and Jackson counties have recently declined some or all of their weekly state allocations because they had enough supply, Cullen said.
In an effort to not waste doses, the state reallocates vaccine to other counties where the demand is higher – where colleges are located, for example.
Some of the doses not used at the Osterhaus clinic last week where sent to Iowa City, Osterhaus said.
Meanwhile, a federal advisory panel on Friday recommended that states return to using the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, but also hand out updated fact sheets that will warn about the rare blood clots in women that paused the vaccine’s use. The same day the Iowa Department of Health also recommended that any vaccine provider in the state who has available Johnson & Johnson vaccine resume administration, effective immediately.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at her weekly news conference appealed to Iowans to get vaccinated. So did Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell, commander of the Iowa National Guard, who got vaccinated after spending a week in the hospital with COVID-19 last year, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
“For those of you who have not yet been vaccinated, I implore you to take time to get it scheduled, and get yourself vaccinated,” he said. “For those of you sitting on the fence or wondering if you should get vaccinated, do it. It’s the right thing to do, for you, your family, your neighbors and our communities.”
Also last week, Iowa’s new cases of COVID-19 fell to a level last seen for an extended time last summer, the New York Times database showed.
Nancy Mayfield is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
