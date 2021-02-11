DEWITT — Both COVID-19 and an onslaught of severe weather have battered some of DeWitt’s revenue streams.
However, at the same time, the town’s tax base is gaining value, a saving grace for those tasked with balancing the city’s budget.
DeWitt’s property tax base – measured both by building growth and property values – increased more than 11% this year. That spike will increase future revenues, and that’s good news for property taxpayers, as property tax rates won’t need to be increased to cover the lost revenues.
The city’s general fund levy is $14.26 per $1,000 of assessed value and is expected to stay the same as the city’s budget is finalized in the next month.
In a usual year, DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said the money from increased revenues would be put toward bolstering saving accounts or used for additional amenities or services. Instead, city officials are planning to use the extra money to cover a double whammy-scenario that includes both COVID-19-related losses in the parks and recreation department and spikes in commercial insurance premiums due to storm damage.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on several city-operated services including the Fitness Center and Aquatic Center. Lindner said the DeWitt Fitness Center’s revenue losses, due to a stark use decline, were around 20%, or roughly $40,000. Fitness center use has since rebounded, Lindner said, but predicting this year’s revenues is a difficult proposition. Pumping some of that additional property tax revenue into the fitness center gives its operating budget a cushion.
“We were closed for two months,” Lindner said. “And even now we aren’t back up to our normal numbers (at the fitness center),” Lindner said. “People are hesitant to come back, and I don’t blame them. But can we expect them to come back like they did in January 2020?”
With so many unknowns and potential revenue dips, Lindner said a conservative approach in budgeting for the upcoming year was the way to go.
“We weren’t able to budget our typical revenues with the fitness center and aquatic center and, to a smaller extent, the community center.”
In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeWitt’s been in the bullseye for some strong storms over the past couple years. In 2019, a severe hail storm caused around $150,000 in roof damage to city buildings. Then, in August, the city was hammered by the derecho. Public Works Director Matt Proctor said that storm caused the worst damage to the city he’s ever seen.
The derecho pounded city-owned buildings and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of additional damage, Lindner said.
“In fact, we had some roofs that hadn’t been fixed from the hail damage the year before that were damaged again,” he said.
Complicating matters further, the city’s commercial insurance provider increased the city’s premiums by 10%. A portion of the additional property tax revenues will go to that expense.
City officials are seeking FEMA money to help offset some of the repairs, but Lindner said those potential windfalls can’t be factored into the operating budget.
The city’s budget has yet to be approved. Approval will happen after a public hearing March 1.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
