COVID-19 rules tighten in Whiteside County today
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Tighter COVID-19 rules are now in effect in northwestern Illinois following a resurgence of cases.
Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health earlier announced COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will begin today in Region 1, the northwestern counties in Illinois. Region 1 includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.
The region is seeing a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the threshold set for establishing mitigation measures in the region under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. This announcement follows recent warnings to local leaders that additional mitigation measures would be implemented if the region continued to see an increase in cases.
“The concerning uptick in Region 1’s positivity – jumping more than two percentage points in two weeks even as the majority of Illinois continues to see downward trends – demands increased efforts to stop the spread in our northwestern counties,” said Pritzker. “As other regions have demonstrated, stricter mitigations will lead to safer communities when people mask up, keep their distance, wash their hands and respect public health.”
Mitigation measures taking effect today in Region 1 include:
Bars
• No indoor service.
• All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.
• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside.
• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed).
• Tables should be 6 feet apart.
• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting.
• No dancing or standing indoors.
• Reservations are required for each party.
• No seating of multiple parties at one table.
Restaurants
• No indoor dining or bar service.
• All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.
• Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart.
• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting.
• Reservations are required for each party.
• No seating of multiple parties at one table.
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity.
• No party buses.
• Gaming and casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable.
These mitigations do not currently apply to schools.
IDPH will track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place. If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, then Region 1 will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan. If the positivity rate averages between 6.5% and 8%, the new mitigations will remain in place and unchanged. If the positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8% after 14 days, more stringent mitigations can be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.