DEWITT — When the owners of Murphy’s Pub made the decision to temporarily close Aug. 14 because several employees tested positive for COVID-19, it was just one more twist on what Connor Murphy described as “a non-stop roller coaster of pain and frustration.”
The DeWitt establishment is one of more than 6,000 bars and restaurants in Iowa that have seen revenues plummet since March, when the pandemic forced mandatory closures and a shift to carry-out service only. While dining rooms opened with some restrictions May 1, local restaurants – many of which are family owned in Eastern Iowa – have had to navigate the tricky waters of keeping employees and customers safe while staying afloat.
In late July, Bluff Lake Catfish Farm in rural Jackson County, the Pub Club in Lost Nation and Korner Stop Ice Cream in Sabula closed due to COVID concerns. While Bluff Lake and Korner Stop reopened after a few days, the Pub Club stayed closed for two weeks, said owner Paula Junk.
“There’s a lot of information about guidelines to take in, and I just needed to gather my thoughts,” said Junk, who works mostly in the kitchen. She said a healthy carryout business when the dining room was closed during the spring helped. While the restaurant still does carryout, people can dine in, albeit socially distanced.
“We really want to operate in a way that keeps everyone safe,” she said, a sentiment echoed by all the owners interviewed for this story.
Just around the corner from Murphy’s Pub in DeWitt, Urban Eats on Aug. 19 posted a Facebook message letting guests know the restaurant was temporarily closing due an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
“We will not take this lightly. We are aware of how serious this virus is and plan to go about it with all the correct precautions,” the post said. “As to when we will reopen is up in the air but as soon as it is safe to open we will do so.”
In the meantime, both Murphy’s and Urban Eats said they are following all Centers for Disease Control and Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals guidelines and deeply sanitizing their businesses.
And Murphy’s is encouraging people to take an assessment with a local testing site if they are showing symptoms.
Both Connor Murphy and Nancy Murphy, his mother and a co-owner, tested positive. They both had mild symptoms, Murphy said, and are recovered after quarantining. Three of their 30 employees also had tested positive.
“Many of our employees have received negative tests and have shown no symptoms – so what that tells us is that shutting down the Pub temporarily was effective in stopping the spread within our business,” said Murphy, adding that the restaurant is committed to its customers and employees and wants to do its part to contain the spread of the virus in the community.
Murphy’s reopened Wednesday, Aug. 26, for carryout service; it has since reopened for dining in, according to its Facebook page.
“Every day that we are closed is difficult – but we know our incredible customers will be waiting for us when we open back up,” Murphy said, adding that community support has been “nothing short of incredible.” When dine-in resumes, the restaurant will continue using its event hall as dining space to allow groups to social distance.
For Murphy and others in the restaurant business, the pandemic has hit hard.
“Owning a restaurant over the last six months has been hell.... It has been draining both emotionally and financially,” Murphy said.
“This is our livelihood and we depend on this income to pay our employees, our vendors, insurance, utilities, etc. If there is no cash flow for small businesses, that small business will permanently close. That is why this virus has been so disastrous for small businesses – it has shut off our cash flow multiple times,” he said, adding that leads to a trickle-down effect in the community.
While it is not a pleasant task to inform customers of a positive test, the owners of Murphy’s and Urban Eats felt it was important.
“When we first learned that we had a positive COVID case within our organization, we made the decision to be completely transparent with our employees and our customers – there was never any question. Withholding information puts lives at risk,” Murphy said, adding that they were also sensitive to their employees’ privacy.
Angela Rheingans, executive director of the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co., applauded the efforts.
“They’re doing the right thing for sure. They’re being forthcoming to their customers and they are leading by example,” she said.
In her role, she is in contact with businesses large and small that are having to make adjustments during COVID-19. Many of them are turning to local health officials, such as Clinton County Public Health officer Michele Cullen, who are providing guidance, Rheingans said.
“Every business is different. They (public health) have been responsive to businesses in that you call and they talk to you about what type of business you are, how large, what is your interaction with community, and the exposure of the infected person with the business. They walk you through that,” she said.
To be sure, nothing for businesses looks like it did six months ago.
“Our community closed down when it was mandated by the state. People stayed home. They socially distanced themselves. As we gradually reopened, our businesses are being very responsible about that. They are adjusting. They do not look the same as they did in March before we closed for COVID,” Rheingans said.
Trevis Mayfield contributed to this report.
