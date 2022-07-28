CLINTON — Due to break-through COVID cases in the company, the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre has canceled two performances of “The Wedding Singer”.
Performances set for Wednesday and today were canceled. CAST is hopeful that it will be able to return to its regular performance schedule Friday.
All patrons with tickets to canceled performances have been contacted by email or phone to let them know how to exchange their tickets. If you have tickets for either of the canceled performances and you did not receive an email or phone call, email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org for assistance.
