CLINTON — As she buffed a 1937 Dodge pickup truck on Hy-Vee's south lot, Anni Ellis answered the question she is frequently asked at car shows. Yes, it's her truck. Would you like to see the registration?
"My husband doesn't do cars," Ellis said Sunday.
Ellis has six vehicles, including two that she has yet to debut. The Port Byron, Illinois resident shows a 1969 Camaro, a 1932 Ford deuce coupe and a couple of other trucks, she said.
"My husband likes my Camaro," Ellis said, but the '37 Dodge is her favorite. She calls it Li'l DT for little Dodge truck. "You don't see many '37s."
Ellis normally shows her cars or trucks at 30-40 events each year. In 2020, the year of COVID, she's been to only five.
Car collectors from three states rolled into Clinton Sunday morning for Clinton Area Rod Club's annual car show at Hy-Vee. Now in it's 33rd year, the car show raises money to meet the needs of local residents, said George Leonard.
Despite COVID and last week's major storm, the Rod Club carried on its annual event and expected a large attendance. "We decided to go ahead with it," said Leonard.
The club gave each exhibitor a little more space and asked people not to gather under the tent at the entrance to the show. A couple of exhibitors wore masks.
"I think we've been down here 10 or 15 years," said Ray Birkett from Hy-Vee's south lot. The Club used to host the show on the Riverfront, he said, but the city was planned to refurbish the bandshell, so the cars moved to K-mart.
When the department store closed, Hy-Vee offered its green for the show.
"Hy-Vee's a great sponsor," said Dave Palmer of 3-D Sound Company. Mic in hand, Palmer announced each car it arrived.
Palmer is the voice of the car show, said Birkett. "He's been with us the whole time."
Birkett estimated that 3/4 of this year's car shows have been canceled due to restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. The Clinton show usually brings in 150-175 vehicles, but Birkett expected about 250 Sunday. The weather was good, and people are anxious to get out, he said.
The Rod Club uses money from the show for local charitable donations. It gives to the Salvation Army every year, said Palmer, and provides Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas gifts for the needy.
Whatever money the club gets, it spends, said Palmer. "All the money raised has gone to local charities."
"We buy a lot of Christmas presents for [Scott for Tots]," said Billie Birkett. The Club buys for about a dozen children whose names are on the Kiwanis's caring tree and for a dozen or so seniors whose names hang from trees at nursing homes.
"We don't really have expenses," she said.
The Club's revenue comes from club dues, the sale of T-shirts, entry fees, donations and sponsorships.
"This year I think we did good," Billie said. A long list of sponsors donated money and door prizes despite revenue losses caused by COVID-19 shutdowns. "They came through for us."
Cars owned by club members aren't eligible to win trophies, said Ray Birkett, but other car owners compete for trophies and are eligible for door prices. The Club also conducts a 50/50 raffle.
Ron Grimes and his wife Linda drove their 1955 C3100 to Sunday's show. Like Ellis, the couple usually attends 30 shows a year. The Clinton show is their fifth of 2020.
The Colona, Illinois couple has two cars for show and are working on a third. Three is enough, they said.
For Bruce Abbott of Clinton, one is enough. Abbott showed his 1940 Chevrolet Deluxe coupe Sunday. "I just thought it was cool," said Abbott.
