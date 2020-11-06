CLINTON — Not only did COVID make the release of the 2019 police department report late by seven months, it has made crime prevention more difficult, according to Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion.
Gyrion delivered the yearly police report to the Clinton City Council last week. The report is normally presented in March, Gyrion said, but was late this year due to COVID.
One way to stop crime is to arrest offenders and take them off the streets, Gyrion told the City Council. “That’s been challenging ... with our COVID protocol. The protocol right now effectively cites and releases offenders, which causes problems for us.”
When COVID came to Clinton, the county sheriff’s department, which oversees the jail, sought to minimize how many people were in the jail to keep COVID from spreading among inmates and staff, Gyrion said Thursday.
Police were to take subjects to the jail, where the jail staff would go through COVID protocol before admitting anyone to the jail.
Later, the sheriff’s department, with input from Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf, implemented more stringent admission guidelines, declining to admit people guilty of misdemeanors. People were released on their own recognizance, Gyrion said.
Wolf said in March, when the policy was implemented, that the issuance of a citation still holds subjects responsible but allows them to appear in court through a citation versus an arrest warrant.
“The courts are reviewing different warrants and there’s been use of citations versus warrants at this point and time,” Wolf said. “It still means persons have matters to deal with but instead of having them arrested, seen in court the next morning, they are being cited into court. People are still being held responsible.”
Gyrion said that process made preventing crime more difficult. For example, an officer might catch someone committing a misdemeanor, but because the culprit wasn’t admitted to the jail, police would catch him committing a burglary later.
“People in government believe we can continue this process when COVID subsides,” Gyrion said Thursday. “I’m vehemently against that.”
Preventing crime requires that police be allowed to take criminals off the street, Gyrion said.
8 Can’t Wait
“We’re constantly evaluating the service we provide,” Gyrion told the City Council last month. “We reevaluate this service on a daily basis which includes reviewing body cam footage regularly.”
The department implemented Lexipol in May 2019 for policy and procedures. “They provide us with state-specific policies, researched and written by subject matter experts and are vetted by attorneys.”
Policies are based on national standards and best practices and incorporate state and federal laws, Gyrion said. Policy manuals are backed up by training and testing.
Lexipol monitors local and state mandates to provide updates so, in June 2020, when Iowa House file 2647 directed departments to address use of chokeholds and deadly force restrictions, Clinton police policies already met the standards, Gyrion said.
Anytime an officer uses additional use of force, the officer has to make a report of it. CPD had no use of force reports in 2019, Gyrion said.
The 8-Can’t-Wait campaign became popular in June 2020 during police reform rallies across the country, Gyrion said. The campaign demanded that police departments ban chokeholds and strangle holds, require deescalation techniques, require warning before shooting, require that all alternatives be exhausted before shooting, require officers to intervene when an officer is using excessive force, ban shooting at moving vehicles, require use-of-force continuum and require comprehensive reporting.
The requirements were already covered in the CPD 2019 policy manual, Gyrion said.
Several residents met with the council about racial concerns during the summer, said Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. The eight issues were addressed at the meetings and passed on to the police chief, he said.
2019 goals
One of Gyrion’s goals for 2019 was to increase staffing. The Department added a canine officer and wants to add a second. “We already have money in hand for this through grants,” Gyrion said.
The Department wanted to expand its online reporting options. It used COVID money to put a kiosk in the lobby of the police station for that purpose. The kiosk also allows residents to take surveys about the service the Department provides.
The Department wants to improve camera coverage citywide and increase community outreach, Gyrion said. It added the Axon Citizens program, which allows residents to share videos from their doorbell cameras or cellphones with detectives who are investigating crimes.
The Crime Free Housing program began in 2019, aiming to keep crime out of rental properties. The Byrne Justice Administration Grant for $28,100 supported the initiative.
The program trains landlords, property managers and maintenance personnel in screening applicants. Officers assess the security, lighting, landscaping, structure fortification and parking of rental buildings, and tenants are trained to recognize and report criminal activity.
“It’s been very successful, but it’s going to get better,” Gyrion said.
The Department uses Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to solve crimes, find lost children and communicate with the community, Gyrion said.
Statistics
Calls for service were up 17% from 2018, but that’s a good thing, Gyrion said. “Calls for service were up in 2019 because part of our program ... was to increase our contacts with the community.”
Business checks, building checks, school checks and foot patrols are all calls for service. “So that’s a good thing to have more of those,” said Gyrion. The Department received 36,012 calls in 2018 and 42,183 in 2019.
The crime rate in 2019 is down 18% over the past three years, Gyrion said and 9% from 2018 to 2019. Gyrion’s request for more staff is to keep this trend moving in the right direction, he said.
“When you look at the officers per population, these guys really need to be thanked,” said Councilman Bill Schemers. Nationally, there are 2.4 officers per 1,000 population, Shemers said.
Iowa has 1.7 officers per 1,000 people, Shemers said, and Clinton, 0.6 officers per 1,000 people.
“And yet our crime stats are going way down,” said Schemers.
In 2019, CPD investigated 12 rapes, down 43% from 2018. From 2015 through 2018, the number of reported rapes was in the 20s.
Robberies were up in 2019 from 11 in 2018 to 13 in 2019, but well below the 29 and 28 reported in 2015 and 2016.
Aggravated assaults fell 3% from 60 in 2018 to 58 in 2019. In 2017, CPD investigated 76 assaults, but in the year prior, 2016, 181 assaults were reported in Clinton.
Burglaries rose 5% from 191 to 201. Police investigated 300 burglaries in 2016 and 262 in 2017.
Nearly half of the 2019 burglaries occurred at residences. Ten percent were reported by businesses and 83 involved storage units, garages, vacant buildings or sheds.
Thefts fell 10% to 747, and auto thefts were down 44%, from 87 to 58, partly due to advising residents not to leave their keys in their cars, Gyrion said.
CPD investigated three arsons in 2019, the average for the past four years.
Arrests were up 9%, rising from 1,313 to 1,427. Drug arrests fell 1% from 2018 to 2019, from 214 to 211. So far in 2020, Clinton police have made 162 drug arrests.
